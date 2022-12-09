Tencent Cloud presents 'Cloud-AI' solutions at "Digital Night 2022"

Recently, Tencent Cloud participated in Digital Night 2022, organized by seven digital associations that play significant roles in the implementation of digital technology in Thailand.

The associations include the Association of Thai Software Industry (ATSI), Thai IoT Association, Thai Startup Association, Thai Programmer Association (TPA), Digital Technology Entrepreneur Trade Association (DTEA), Thai E-Commerce Association, and Metaverse Association of Thailand (Thai Metaverse).

At the event, Tencent Cloud set up a booth showcasing products and services that are able to meet a wide range of company needs, and was supported by a team of Tencent cloud and AI specialists to provide insight into the following cloud solutions: