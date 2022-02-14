DBS expands facilities for senior students, with added focus on ‘building for the best’

Thailand’s Denla British School (DBS) is investing 600 million baht in new school buildings and arts facilities for senior students (years 11 to 13).
Asst Prof Dr Toryos Pandejpong, DBS board director, said the aim is to drive the school forward under the objective of “Building for the Best” by expanding enrolment of senior students aged 14 to 18.
The new buildings and facilities like the auditorium, design technology suite, IT suite, senior library, sixth form centre, common rooms, art studios, and so on, are for senior school students to explore, learn and conduct research on their own.
He added the school has laid the groundwork for both hard and soft skills for students from an early age, while also constructing school buildings and facilities for the “Purpose of Learning” as characterised by the British curriculum.
The Purpose of Learning is based on:
• Self-discovery: Educational support, facilities and curriculum that offers students a wide range of activities to find out what interests them and what they are good at from an early age.
• Self-learning: This ability will allow children to develop their knowledge and potential sustainably.
The curriculum aims to prepare children for their future, especially in this era of rapid change and disruption, he said.
“Disruption occurs in all sectors, including education. In this age of disruption, I believe we must provide children with a solid educational foundation from an early age through rich knowledge and various life skills, and with this strong foundation, children will grow and be able to adapt to any challenge in life," Toryos said.
"I believe everything starts with a good education, which is why DBS begins with the goal of ‘Nurturing Great Global Leaders’ when preparing our children. The term ‘leaders’ does not imply that they must become prime ministers, politicians, or business owners; rather ‘a great leader’ is a well-rounded, creative, innovative, high-quality global citizen."
DBS’s motto in Latin says "Semper Ad Maiora'' or "Always to Greater Things", which means “we always strive for the best by constantly improving and developing to provide the best education and support for the children”, Toryos added.
Dr Temyos Pandejpong, another DBS board director, said Thailand has more than 200 international schools, which have shown annual growth of 9 per cent or the highest in Southeast Asia.
He said the international school business is booming in Thailand because parents have confidence in the curriculums’ effectiveness in building a strong educational foundation for their children.
“The benchmark for determining a child's success has shifted. Because a child's success in obtaining a doctorate or an engineering degree is no longer the only measure of success, parents in the modern era are more open-minded and encourage their children to pursue their own interests," Temyos said.
Previously, parents may have believed that they could send their children to any school, but as they grow older, it is time to focus on good universities, he pointed out.
"Parents now believe that they must ‘invest now’ and ‘harvest in the future’ with their children. Invest in their children's education now so that they can be well-rounded adults when they grow up and become quality individuals with a high chance of success. That success will be theirs for life because the knowledge and skills they have will prepare them to overcome any challenges in this fast-paced, ever-changing world full of disruption," Temyos said.
He also said DBS's marketing strategy is to constantly improve itself because there are more international schools in Thailand now, posing stiff competition and giving parents more choices.
We must strive for the highest standards possible because it is an investment in the education of our children, in people, he said.
"We want our students to get the most from their DBS experience. Besides developing the curriculum, facilities, school operation and service, we must also develop people.
"Our students must not just excel academically, but they must also be emotionally intelligent. They must learn to empathise with others and contribute to their community or society in which they live.”
Toryos said DBS focuses on harmony and teamwork that it fosters among teachers, support staff, students and parents.
“We all have contributed to the growth and development of the school, which is why we call our school the DBS Community.
“We believe in preparing children for challenges they may face in the future by equipping them with a great education. We nurture them to be physically, mentally, and skilfully strong so they are ready to deal with any situation,” Toryos concluded.
Published : February 14, 2022
