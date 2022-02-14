DBS expands facilities for senior students, with added focus on ‘building for the best’

Previously, parents may have believed that they could send their children to any school, but as they grow older, it is time to focus on good universities, he pointed out.

"Parents now believe that they must ‘invest now’ and ‘harvest in the future’ with their children. Invest in their children's education now so that they can be well-rounded adults when they grow up and become quality individuals with a high chance of success. That success will be theirs for life because the knowledge and skills they have will prepare them to overcome any challenges in this fast-paced, ever-changing world full of disruption," Temyos said.

He also said DBS's marketing strategy is to constantly improve itself because there are more international schools in Thailand now, posing stiff competition and giving parents more choices.



We must strive for the highest standards possible because it is an investment in the education of our children, in people, he said.

"We want our students to get the most from their DBS experience. Besides developing the curriculum, facilities, school operation and service, we must also develop people.

"Our students must not just excel academically, but they must also be emotionally intelligent. They must learn to empathise with others and contribute to their community or society in which they live.”

Toryos said DBS focuses on harmony and teamwork that it fosters among teachers, support staff, students and parents.

“We all have contributed to the growth and development of the school, which is why we call our school the DBS Community.

“We believe in preparing children for challenges they may face in the future by equipping them with a great education. We nurture them to be physically, mentally, and skilfully strong so they are ready to deal with any situation,” Toryos concluded.