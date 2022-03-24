Winners of British Council UK Alumni Awards Announced in Thailand

Bangkok 23 March 2022 – The British Council in Thailand, together with the British Embassy Bangkok, announced the recipients of the Study UK Alumni Awards 2021 in Thailand to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Thai UK alumni and showcase the impact and value of a UK higher education.
In total, four winners, and the other eight finalists, were recognised for their outstanding achievements in four categories; science and sustainability, culture and creativity, social action, and business and innovation, as well as for their important contribution to strengthening collaborative ties between the UK and Thailand. Additionally, the British Council is pleased to launch 'Alumni UK', the global platform to connect UK alumni from across the globe, where all UK alumni can grow their worldwide professional network, continue learning and share their experience and expertise with others.
Mr Mark Gooding, the British Ambassador to Thailand said, 'UK alumni in Thailand are involved in many different areas of work and include award-winning scientists, entrepreneurs, leaders of public and private organisations, media figures, journalists, and artists, to name but a few. I am continually impressed by the inspiring stories of UK alumni and the great impact that they have made. For the UK, the alumni network represents an important bond between our countries and serves to strengthen further the long-lasting friendly relationship between Thailand and the United Kingdom.'
Ms Helga Stellmacher, the director of the British Council in Thailand mentioned, 'UK alumni are an inspiration to future generations of students considering a UK education. Building alumni relations takes time and the British Council in Thailand has spent 70 years building the bridge to a lifelong network. This is our fourth year of UK Alumni Awards in Thailand, celebrating the outstanding achievements of Thai UK alumni and the impact and value of a UK higher education that make a positive contribution to their communities, professions, and countries.'
This year, four awards were presented to four outstanding Thai UK alumni as follow:
- Science and Sustainability Award was presented to Assist.Prof.Dr. Chedtha Puncreobutr, a researcher who has innovated with cutting-edge technology using a combination of 3D printing technology and AI to bring custom-made affordable bone prostheses to Thai patients.
- Culture and Creativity Award was presented to Assist. Prof. Supitcha Tovivich, an architectural lecturer whose passion is in the role of design intervention and participatory placemaking.
- Social Action Award was presented to Miss Tidarat Yingcharoen, an advocate for education equity via independent organizations and a political party platform.
- Business and Innovation Awards was presented to Asst. Prof. Sarayut Rueangsuwan, a co-founder of CABB Taxi, a taxi service platform which changed the competitive landscape of taxi services in Bangkok.
These four winners, together with the other eight finalists from Thailand will also be entering the UK Alumni Awards global level competition, and the global finalists are to be announced in May 2022.
'Additionally, the British Council is pleased to launch 'Alumni UK', the global platform to connect UK alumni from across the globe. By joining Alumni UK, all UK alumni can grow their worldwide professional network, continue learning and share their experience and expertise with others. They will find resources to develop their career and new opportunities to help them succeed. It's also a place where all UK alumni can celebrate their connection to the UK and keep up to date with UK culture and English language. Alumni can express their interest in joining the platform and find out more information at our website www.britishcouncil.org/study-work-abroad/alumni-uk', Ms Helga added.
For more information, please visit www.britishcouncil.or.th or follow our Facebook fanpage 'British Council Thailand'.
