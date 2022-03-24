Winners of British Council UK Alumni Awards Announced in Thailand

This year, four awards were presented to four outstanding Thai UK alumni as follow:

- Science and Sustainability Award was presented to Assist.Prof.Dr. Chedtha Puncreobutr, a researcher who has innovated with cutting-edge technology using a combination of 3D printing technology and AI to bring custom-made affordable bone prostheses to Thai patients.

- Culture and Creativity Award was presented to Assist. Prof. Supitcha Tovivich, an architectural lecturer whose passion is in the role of design intervention and participatory placemaking.

- Social Action Award was presented to Miss Tidarat Yingcharoen, an advocate for education equity via independent organizations and a political party platform.

- Business and Innovation Awards was presented to Asst. Prof. Sarayut Rueangsuwan, a co-founder of CABB Taxi, a taxi service platform which changed the competitive landscape of taxi services in Bangkok.

These four winners, together with the other eight finalists from Thailand will also be entering the UK Alumni Awards global level competition, and the global finalists are to be announced in May 2022.

'Additionally, the British Council is pleased to launch 'Alumni UK', the global platform to connect UK alumni from across the globe. By joining Alumni UK, all UK alumni can grow their worldwide professional network, continue learning and share their experience and expertise with others. They will find resources to develop their career and new opportunities to help them succeed. It's also a place where all UK alumni can celebrate their connection to the UK and keep up to date with UK culture and English language. Alumni can express their interest in joining the platform and find out more information at our website www.britishcouncil.org/study-work-abroad/alumni-uk', Ms Helga added.

For more information, please visit www.britishcouncil.or.th or follow our Facebook fanpage 'British Council Thailand'.