US, Thailand inaugurate elite border patrol police training facility

US Embassy chargé d’affaires Michael Heath and Pol Maj-General Varayuth Sukhawat, deputy chief of Border Patrol Police (BPP), presided over the inauguration.

The upgraded facility, which is a testament to the long-standing US-Thai partnership, will help ensure law enforcement authorities can better protect communities in Thailand and across the region from transnational crimes, said a press release issued by the US Embassy and Consulate in Thailand.

The US$600,000 (THB19.8 million) renovation added shooting ranges, a mock village, a three-storey tactical training building, and state-of-the-art-equipment including a closed-circuit digital recording system to the training facility. The BPP will utilise this improved facility to conduct training scenarios in a variety of environments and review and analyse footage of the training for future improvements.