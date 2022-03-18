The People mag to anoint Thailand’s 10 ‘unsung heroes’ on Mar 30

“The People is interested in people’s stories because we believe people are the starting point of changes in this world. The magazine has told inspiring stories of some 4,000 people over the past four years via several platforms, especially social media,” Anant Lerpradit, managing editor and co-founder of The People, said.

“This year, we want to tell the story of people who are recognised for the positive changes they have made to society,” he said.

Thailand’s 10 “unsung heroes” will be chosen from a list of 100 nominees by eight honorary judges who hail from different fields, such as academics, marketing, science, digital economy, business, etc.

“Apart from recognising those who have had a positive impact on society, the awards also aim to create a more ‘inclusive’ society, in which there is no segregation and everyone is accepted equally.”