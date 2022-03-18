The People mag to anoint Thailand’s 10 ‘unsung heroes’ on Mar 30

The magazine usually features in-depth stories of people from every aspect, ranging from their mindset to the role they have played in changing society in the past, present and future.
“The People is interested in people’s stories because we believe people are the starting point of changes in this world. The magazine has told inspiring stories of some 4,000 people over the past four years via several platforms, especially social media,” Anant Lerpradit, managing editor and co-founder of The People, said.
“This year, we want to tell the story of people who are recognised for the positive changes they have made to society,” he said.
Thailand’s 10 “unsung heroes” will be chosen from a list of 100 nominees by eight honorary judges who hail from different fields, such as academics, marketing, science, digital economy, business, etc.
“Apart from recognising those who have had a positive impact on society, the awards also aim to create a more ‘inclusive’ society, in which there is no segregation and everyone is accepted equally.”
Winners will be chosen based on their achievements, actions and contribution to society.
The People Awards 2022 will be held on March 30 from 2pm to 4.30pm at the Gaysorn Urban Resort in Bangkok. The award ceremony, which is sponsored by Kasikorn Business-Technology Group, will also be broadcast live.
Message m.me/thepeoplecoofficial, call (081) 580 5990 or use hashtags #ThePeopleAwards2022 #TPPA2022 #ThePeople for more information.
Published : March 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
