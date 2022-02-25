Fri, March 18, 2022

life

MIKIMOTO Announces Song Wei Long as Global Brand Ambassador

The very first time for MIKIMOTO to announce Song Wei Long as our first Male Global Brand Ambassador.

The very first time for MIKIMOTO to announce Song Wei Long as our first Male Global Brand Ambassador. With a marvelous conception to reinterpret MIKIMOTO Pearls, we are presenting a novel image to define the new style of Pearls that defies stereotypes. 

As worlds cultured Pearl pioneer, MIKIMOTO aims to create the multifaceted beauty of Pearl, breaking the tradition of Pearls. This latest campaign with Song Wei Long showcases our Pearls collection to define his contemporary style and endless possibilities that reveal the new excitement in Pearls.

Published : February 25, 2022

Nation Thailnad
