Golf legends target Bt1 million as Thai Senior Tour tees off near Chiang Mai

Around 80 golfers have signed up for the 2022 Thai Senior Tour, eager to boost their earnings by accumulating Order of Merit points through the season.

The tour is organised by the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association.

This week’s tournament will offer tricky challenges on an undulating course just east of Chiang Mai city. The event features a stroke-play format with 60 golfers eliminated after 36 holes. Those who make the cut will compete on the final day for tournament prizes. The competition is being organised under international R&A standards.