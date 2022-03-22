Sat, March 26, 2022

Golf legends target Bt1 million as Thai Senior Tour tees off near Chiang Mai

The Thailand senior pro golf season tees off tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Bt1 million NSDF-Thai Senior Alpine Open at the Alpine Golf Resort Chiangmai.

The over-50s tournament will see veterans and legends of Thai golf battle over the hilly course for three days (March 23-25) with a cheque for Bt120,000 awaiting the winner.

Around 80 golfers have signed up for the 2022 Thai Senior Tour, eager to boost their earnings by accumulating Order of Merit points through the season.

The tour is organised by the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association.

This week’s tournament will offer tricky challenges on an undulating course just east of Chiang Mai city. The event features a stroke-play format with 60 golfers eliminated after 36 holes. Those who make the cut will compete on the final day for tournament prizes. The competition is being organised under international R&A standards.

