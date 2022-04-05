Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM join forces to present world-class experience the historic football match “THE MATCH BANGKOK CENTURY CUP 2022”

Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM join forces to present a world-class experience in Asia’s first historic football match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at “THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022.” The legendary rivalry is hosted by Fresh Air Festival (FAF) and will take place on 12 July 2022. The event will be a great opportunity for football fans to immerse in the world-class experience up-close, right here in Thailand. Manchester United Legend Andy Cole and Former Liverpool Defender Phil Babb recently joined the official press conference and join youth football players for exclusive workshops at ICONSIAM and Siam Paragon in Bangkok.
Mayuree Chaipromprasith, President – Corporate Affairs and Communications at Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., the leading property and retail developer, the owner and operator of retail destinations Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and a joint-venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, said “ Siam Piwat’s core vision - The Visionary ICON, leads us to always taking to the next level new and exciting property development and retail projects, as well as never-before-seen cutting-edge lifestyle concepts that marks the first in Thailand or the first in the world. In addition, our goals are to offer new and great multi-dimensional experiences, to inspire and bring endless values to people and their lives and to be the top-of-mind that wins local and international customers.”
“And this time, Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM are collaborating with Fresh Air Festival to mark another historic chapter of experience - the legendary football rivalry “THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022.” This world-class event - Asia’s first iconic rivalry outside the UK and the first time in Thailand, is made possible by the uniting collaboration of many parties and organizations, a true affirmation of Thailand’s potentials. This reinforces our global standards of event organizing, health and safety measures and Thai creativity, to showcase the country’s readiness to host global events – sports, MICE, concerts and international entertainments. Siam Piwat is definitely proud to be a part of this world-class match,” added Mayuree.
Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd. said “The collaborations that puts into this world-class big match “THE MATCH BANGKOK CENTURY CUP 2022 is a key magnet that will attract not only Thai football fans but also tourists from the neighboring countries and from across the globe, which will inject substantial amount of income to the country, boost spending and drive the economy.”
“At Siam Piwat, our key focuses are to offer experience beyond expectation and to present exciting activities that is the first in Thailand or first in the world. Football is one of the most favourite sports in the world and we are now offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Exclusively for ICONSIAM an Siam Paragon’s football fans, our customers will be eligible to special privileges and activities for fan clubs of both teams, to win free tickets to the legendary match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC, the top teams of UK’s Premier League. Customers will enjoy the up-close experience at the stadium, among world’s top football players, to root for their most favourite team, have fun and enjoy. The match will take place on 12 July 2022. More details on the free tickets give away will be announced on our Facebook page OneSiam and ICONSIAM.
Recently, Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM, the global destinations, has played host to the pre-event of this historic rivalry and welcome Manchester United Legend Andy Cole and Former Liverpool Defender Phil Babb at the official press conference. Both football stars also joined a workshop for Thai youth football players and youth representatives of the Suvarnabhumi Islamic Mosque community as well as L.F.C Exclusive Meet and Greet with Phil Babb where big fans of Liverpool FC got up-close with the legendary Liverpool Defender Phil Babb.
Published : April 05, 2022
