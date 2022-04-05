Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM join forces to present world-class experience the historic football match “THE MATCH BANGKOK CENTURY CUP 2022”

Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd. said “The collaborations that puts into this world-class big match “THE MATCH BANGKOK CENTURY CUP 2022 is a key magnet that will attract not only Thai football fans but also tourists from the neighboring countries and from across the globe, which will inject substantial amount of income to the country, boost spending and drive the economy.”

“At Siam Piwat, our key focuses are to offer experience beyond expectation and to present exciting activities that is the first in Thailand or first in the world. Football is one of the most favourite sports in the world and we are now offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Exclusively for ICONSIAM an Siam Paragon’s football fans, our customers will be eligible to special privileges and activities for fan clubs of both teams, to win free tickets to the legendary match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC, the top teams of UK’s Premier League. Customers will enjoy the up-close experience at the stadium, among world’s top football players, to root for their most favourite team, have fun and enjoy. The match will take place on 12 July 2022. More details on the free tickets give away will be announced on our Facebook page OneSiam and ICONSIAM.

Recently, Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM, the global destinations, has played host to the pre-event of this historic rivalry and welcome Manchester United Legend Andy Cole and Former Liverpool Defender Phil Babb at the official press conference. Both football stars also joined a workshop for Thai youth football players and youth representatives of the Suvarnabhumi Islamic Mosque community as well as L.F.C Exclusive Meet and Greet with Phil Babb where big fans of Liverpool FC got up-close with the legendary Liverpool Defender Phil Babb.