Anti-ageing coffee to be studied as a potential healthcare product

Mahidol and Revomed Group will also collaborate in human resource development through knowledge sharing, exploring new knowledge, and improving the capability of human resources through research and training. In the end, both will apply new knowledge to create innovations and distribute discoveries to the general public.

The first product under this cooperation will be the anti-ageing coffee developed by faculty from the coffee sourced from a research farm in Nan province. The faculty’s Department of Nutrition has been conducting research into antioxidant levels in the beans from these farms and the results show that the ORAC or the level of antioxidants in the coffee equals 15 fresh tomatoes. Cellular-level studies conducted on coffee and other agricultural products focus on anti-inflammation (TFT-alpha and PGE2) and anti-ageing factors (anti-senescence effect). More product development will be explored in the future to improve the health of Thai consumers.