Anti-ageing coffee to be studied as a potential healthcare product
With the mutual goal of developing healthcare innovations and high-quality for collaboration on the research and development of innovative healthcare products, knowledge and skill improvement, and brand building, Revomed Group has entered into a partnership with Mahidol University to develop healthcare products Assoc Prof Dr Sarawut Thepanondh
Dean of the Public Health Faculty at Mahidol University, said that under this 5-year cooperation project, the university will provide comprehensive support to Revodmed in all health product development and business and marketing consultancy services.
Both parties will work on the development of health product innovation, using mainly local raw materials, and promote the optimisation of the products and innovation for public benefit. The cooperation will also open new opportunities for the university’s public health faculty to commercialise the products developed from its research.
Mahidol and Revomed Group will also collaborate in human resource development through knowledge sharing, exploring new knowledge, and improving the capability of human resources through research and training. In the end, both will apply new knowledge to create innovations and distribute discoveries to the general public.
The first product under this cooperation will be the anti-ageing coffee developed by faculty from the coffee sourced from a research farm in Nan province. The faculty’s Department of Nutrition has been conducting research into antioxidant levels in the beans from these farms and the results show that the ORAC or the level of antioxidants in the coffee equals 15 fresh tomatoes. Cellular-level studies conducted on coffee and other agricultural products focus on anti-inflammation (TFT-alpha and PGE2) and anti-ageing factors (anti-senescence effect). More product development will be explored in the future to improve the health of Thai consumers.
“The cooperation will bring the health product industry and disease prevention in Thailand to another level. It combines Revomed Group’s goal of delivering our innovations and high-quality products to the general public with Mahidol University’s expertise in research and development. The result will be great products with proven efficiency and high potential for the export market,” Revomed’s Dr Wasana Intasang said.
This cooperation will be a major step in strengthening academic cooperation, research and development network as well as a growing body of knowledge in nutrition, which will significantly support the country’s health promotion and disease prevention.