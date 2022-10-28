MedPark Hospital celebrating birthday with free concert of Thai, international artists at Benjakitti Park

The public concert at the park’s amphitheatre will feature performances by Thai and international musicians, including the renowned RSU Symphony Orchestra.

“For our two-year anniversary in October 2022, the management team agreed to organise a free music event in Benjakitti Park located behind our hospital,” said Dr Pongpat Patanavanich, managing director of MedPark Hospital.

“The objective of this project is to bring happiness through music to the people and to create a relaxed atmosphere for all after facing stress from the pandemic of Covid-19 for over two years. Furthermore, we would like to be part of inviting people to use the park responsibly while enjoying nature and preserving the beauty of the park by not littering their trash or destroying the environment. We believe that Med Music in the Park will also promote good culture and build strong relationships among friends, relatives, and the surrounding community. We would like to thank Bangkok Metropolitan Administration [BMA] for supporting us in using the Amphitheatre and providing us great facilities.”

Soontaree Sernsuksamrit, BMA’s deputy director-general of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said: “We are very glad that the private sector is presenting this activity to give happiness to our society through beautiful music in our park. The collaboration of the BMA and the private sector with the same objective will surely bring lots of happiness to Bangkok residents. Benjakitti Park is a place of relaxation for everyone.”