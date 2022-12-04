New Malaysian-designed sneaker inspired by colourful local tea

That’s what a locally inspired sneaker collaboration between SneakerLAH, Asics Malaysia, and Malaysian streetwear store Hundred%, has come up with.

Called the Gel-Lyte III “The Tarik” sneaker, this is the third such sneaker collaboration that SneakerLAH, Malaysia’s biggest sneaker event, has done with Asics. The first one was released in 2019 – the nasi lemak inspired Gel-Kayano 5 OG “Nasi Lemak” – followed by another in 2020 inspired by the Petronas Twin Towers – the Gel-Lyte III “Kuala Lumpur Twin Towers”.

At first glance, the sneaker really is the colour of teh tarik, with a bold caramel suede that resembles the various shades of the “pulled” milk tea. It even has interchangeable stripes that mimic the splashes made by the process of making the pulled tea.