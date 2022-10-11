Out with the old, in with the new: Six post-Covid office trends that focus on right location, better work atmosphere
REDPAPER, a report providing an insight into data and trends in Thailand’s real estate industry by Frasers Property (Thailand), reveals six post-Covid work trends preferred by salaried employees from different generations.
The report, written in collaboration with Numbers 10 Research, shows people prefer “balance” and “value” in various aspects of life. It also highlights the attractive qualities of offices and buildings that motivate a full return to onsite work.
The study learned that preferences are given to green spaces, flexible working hours/workstations that meet individual needs, convenient locations that are reachable by either BTS or MRT as well as proximity to lifestyle venues to perfectly maintain a work-life balance.
Hence, the report recommends that companies improve their overall office atmosphere and consider the right office location to retain and attract New Gen employees.
It analyzes work trends and quality work environments that respond to the needs and lifestyles of employees of all ages after having worked from home during the pandemic.
According to the survey, more than 71% of employees are now required to work from the office, resulting in a shift from work trends from the pre-Covid period, and affecting people’s decisions on where to work today.
REDPAPER reveals the preferences of today’s salaried workers who look for ‘balance’ and ‘value’ in their professional and personal lives, reflected in six work trends:
1. Non-stressful Work; 2. Career Advancement; 3. Work-life Balance; 4. Upskill & Reskill Development; 5. Accessibility and Facilities; and 6. Time for Family.
By incorporating these trends, companies can improve their office environments so that employees are motivated to work in the post-COVID era. It is equally important to choose a quality office building in a convenient location that is accessible by different transportation options, with a pleasant atmosphere and areas for employees to relax to help reduce their stress from work. In addition, an emphasis should be placed on developing new knowledge, skills and work methods to increase the performance of employees, guaranteeing good results and happy work life.
REDPAPER also highlights the five most important things that office workers want in the workplace:
1. Green spaces to enhance the work atmosphere and improve air quality; 2. A flexible office policy without fixed hours of onsite work; 3. A pantry area for eating and relaxing during the day; 4. Open spaces with flexible seating or hot desking to create a pleasant work atmosphere with the freedom to choose a workstation; and 5. Well-allocated spaces to achieve efficient work.
This post-Covid survey reflects how employees of all ages are increasingly focused on two main factors – the office environment and location, which can offer balance in their lives while maintaining the lifestyle they have been familiar with since the work-from-home boom began. It further indicates that they are more likely to choose to work with a company that better – and more precisely satisfies their work preferences, especially for Gen Z, which includes those who have recently reached working age, and will be playing a crucial role in organizations in the future. All things considered, to retain and attract new-gen talents to join and stay with an organization, companies should focus on these two key issues in order to succeed and flourish despite the shift in working styles.
Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company