Out with the old, in with the new: Six post-Covid office trends that focus on right location, better work atmosphere

It analyzes work trends and quality work environments that respond to the needs and lifestyles of employees of all ages after having worked from home during the pandemic.

According to the survey, more than 71% of employees are now required to work from the office, resulting in a shift from work trends from the pre-Covid period, and affecting people’s decisions on where to work today.

REDPAPER reveals the preferences of today’s salaried workers who look for ‘balance’ and ‘value’ in their professional and personal lives, reflected in six work trends:

1. Non-stressful Work; 2. Career Advancement; 3. Work-life Balance; 4. Upskill & Reskill Development; 5. Accessibility and Facilities; and 6. Time for Family.

By incorporating these trends, companies can improve their office environments so that employees are motivated to work in the post-COVID era. It is equally important to choose a quality office building in a convenient location that is accessible by different transportation options, with a pleasant atmosphere and areas for employees to relax to help reduce their stress from work. In addition, an emphasis should be placed on developing new knowledge, skills and work methods to increase the performance of employees, guaranteeing good results and happy work life.