The new Queen Sirikit National Convention Center welcomes eight national and international events in its first month of reopening
Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) returns to center stage with a new contemporary design yet retaining the Thai identity. Positioning itself as “The Ultimate Inspiring World Class Event Platform for All,” QSNCC warmly welcomes eight national and international events in its first month of operation.
Sakchai Pattarapreechakul, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of N.C.C. Management & Development Co., Ltd., the operator of QSNCC, said, “We are honored to welcome organizers and visitors from all over the world. With the objective of being more than a “convention center” that facilitates “MICE” events, QSNCC will attract more types of events and bring new event profiles, enhancing Thailand’s event industry reputation and positioning Thailand as Asia preferred event destination.”
Eight events are lining up in September, including:
1. Restart Thailand: Asian Exhibition Updates (September 13)
The forum allows international organizations in Thailand and Thai exhibition professionals to network and gain firsthand information from regional speakers.
2. Asian Sustainable and Energy Week 2022 (September 14-16)
ASEAN’s most comprehensive international exhibition and conference on Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency, the Environment, and Electric Vehicle Technology.
3. Electric Vehicle Asia 2022 (EVA) (September 14-16)
Thailand’s one and only International Electric Vehicle Technology Conference and Exhibition.
4. Boilex Asia (BXA) & Pumps and Values Asia (PVA) 2022 (September 14-16)
The most comprehensive and specialized international exhibition and conference on boiler, pressure vessel, and pumps and valves technology.
5. Thai Water Expo (THW) 2022 (September 14-16)
Thailand’s International Exhibition and Conference is devoted entirely to water and wastewater technology. The exhibition features technologies and solutions from 25 countries and international pavilions.
6. Tissue and Paper Bangkok 2022 (September 14-16)
An exciting and innovative exhibition and conference focused on the pulp, paper, packaging, and tissue industries in Asia.
7. Food & Hospitality Thailand (September 21-24)
The event offers products and services for every need in the hospitality industry, from food to travel.
8. Sustainability Expo: GOOD BALANCE, BETTER WORLD (September 26 - October 2)
Discover multimedia exhibitions and a wide range of initiatives and sustainability guidelines from leading national and international organizations in ASEAN’s largest sustainability expo.
In addition to world-class facilities and services for organizers and visitors, QSNCC has leading retail brands, restaurants, cafés, convenience stores, sports equipment stores, IT stores, and so on to cater to all lifestyles. Even on a no-show day, everyone can have fun and spend quality time at QSNCC.
The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center is ready to unveil its new look as 'The Ultimate Inspiring World Class Event Platform for All' on September 12, 2022, onwards.