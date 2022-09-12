The new Queen Sirikit National Convention Center welcomes eight national and international events in its first month of reopening

Sakchai Pattarapreechakul, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of N.C.C. Management & Development Co., Ltd., the operator of QSNCC, said, “We are honored to welcome organizers and visitors from all over the world. With the objective of being more than a “convention center” that facilitates “MICE” events, QSNCC will attract more types of events and bring new event profiles, enhancing Thailand’s event industry reputation and positioning Thailand as Asia preferred event destination.”

Eight events are lining up in September, including:

1. Restart Thailand: Asian Exhibition Updates (September 13)

The forum allows international organizations in Thailand and Thai exhibition professionals to network and gain firsthand information from regional speakers.

2. Asian Sustainable and Energy Week 2022 (September 14-16)

ASEAN’s most comprehensive international exhibition and conference on Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency, the Environment, and Electric Vehicle Technology.

3. Electric Vehicle Asia 2022 (EVA) (September 14-16)

Thailand’s one and only International Electric Vehicle Technology Conference and Exhibition.

4. Boilex Asia (BXA) & Pumps and Values Asia (PVA) 2022 (September 14-16)

The most comprehensive and specialized international exhibition and conference on boiler, pressure vessel, and pumps and valves technology.

5. Thai Water Expo (THW) 2022 (September 14-16)

Thailand’s International Exhibition and Conference is devoted entirely to water and wastewater technology. The exhibition features technologies and solutions from 25 countries and international pavilions.