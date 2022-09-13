Marriott Bonvoy to organize Thailand’s biggest charity golf day in Phuket this October

All golfers will be welcomed with an amazing goodie bag from Marriott Bonvoy including a premium golf shirt, shoe bag, golf hat and balls. They will then be able to experience a full-filled golf day with light bites and refreshments from Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels food trucks, plus entertainment, fun competitions and surprises across 18 holes with over THB 2 million in prizes! This will be followed by an awards dinner where attendees can connect with like-minded friends and place their bids in live, silent charity auctions.

Registration is open from now until October 16th, at the price of THB 3,300 for Blue Canyon members and THB 3,800 for all other guests. For more information and to register for this unmissable event, please contact Blue Canyon Country Club at [email protected], call +66 (0) 81 894 9274 or chat via LineOA @bluecanyoncc.

