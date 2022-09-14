Mitsubishi Electric Thai Foundation and Kang Yong Electric Organized 7th Annual "Science Classroom"
Mitsubishi Electric Thai Foundation together with Kang Yong Electric Public Company Limited., led by Keiji Oya, President, organized the 7th Annual “Science Classroom” for 50 students of grades 5-6 from Wat Bang Chalong Nok School, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan province.
The objective was to instill the love of science in children through fun experiments at a Kang Yong Electric PCL in Samut Prakan province.
Pictured (from left to right)
1. Luckana Pengruck, Director, Wat Bang Chalong Nok School
2. Yasuhito Negishi, Executive Vice President Kang Yong Electric PCL.
3. Keiji Oya, President, Kang Yong Electric PCL.
4. Hiroaki Kondo, Vice Chairman, Mitsubishi Electric Thai Foundation
5. Krit Thongnark, Director, Mitsubishi Electric Thai Foundation