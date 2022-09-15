Marriott partners Save The Children to create careers for disadvantaged young people in Pattani province, Thailand

The Marriott Thailand Business Council has taken another positive step forward in improving the lives of young people and alleviating poverty in Thailand, with the launch of a new partnership with Save the Children, the global organization aimed at supporting underprivileged children around the world.

The province of Pattani in the far south of Thailand has long suffered from low economic growth and high unemployment. A long-running insurgency has also claimed the lives of approximately 7,000 people and shattered the existence of many families. To make matters worse, there are clear gender disparities in Pattani, with many young women having limited access to higher education or employment.

To help Pattani’s young people, including women, rise above these disadvantages, Marriott has teamed up with Save the Children Thailand Foundation to launch a new project aimed at creating job opportunities for local youths. This initiative is being co-funded by USAID and other public and private sector agencies.

Under this important initiative, the children will receive technical/vocational education, training, and certification from accredited independent public and private institutions, helping to improve the students’ employability. Save the Children will deliver “Life Skills for Success” coaching as developed in partnership with Accenture, and Marriott will co-create a new hospitality option with a focus on food and services. Twenty percent of the students who graduate from these programs will be rewarded with internships, including at Marriott’s properties in Phuket, Khao Lak, Krabi and Koh Samui.

