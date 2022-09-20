Carabao once again named Thailand's best run firm by Deloitte in rigorous judging process

It is the second year in a row that the leading Thai beverage, best known globally for its product, Carabao energy drink, has won the prestigious award that underscores its internationally recognized management system. Mr Kamoldist Smuthkochorn, Deputy Managing Director of Carabao Group, received the award in a ceremony held on August 24 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Bangkok.

Mr Kamoldist said that receiving this prestigious award reflects the determination of everybody at Carabao Group to pursue the vision of "World-class products and world-class brand.” It also speaks volumes about Carabao as a leading Thai business concern proudly positioning itself on the world stage, he added.

