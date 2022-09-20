Dr Royol Chitradon awarded prestigious “Ratanarajasuda Information Technology Award Foundation 2021”

Dr Royol has carried out other significant information technology development initiatives, including a compact mobile telemeter system, a data grid, and a geographical information infrastructure, among others. He pursues royally initiated projects in the area of community water resource management in accordance with the principles of the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy, simultaneously resolving flooding and drought issues and developing areas in irrigated zones to ensure reliable supply of water, while also creating modest structure to oversee water management in non-irrigated areas. These efforts have helped to combine a number of methods considered appropriate to local conditions in order to systematically develop water, agriculture, and energy, all of which contribute to the promotion of strategic community water resource management. To achieve sustainable development, it is necessary for local communities and their networks to work together to strike a healthy economic and social balance.

By understanding the interplay between communities and nature, Dr Royol 's concept of systematic problem solving, along with the development and use of information technology to aid in supporting community water management operations and changing the lives of the people in the community, has allowed them to achieve their goal of having sufficient water for both consumption and agricultural use. Since farmers can plant crops at any time of the year and local economies can benefit from an abundance of natural resources, these communities will be more resilient to climate change and natural disasters like floods and droughts. They are also better able to find long-term solutions to issues like poverty. Currently, Dr Royol serves as the Board Chairman of the Hydro-Informatics Institute (HII), in addition to serving on various other boards and committees for charitable and nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving local communities.

Dr Thaweesak Koanantakool, Chairman of the Ratanarajasuda Information Technology Award Foundation said, "Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has graciously bestowed the name Ratanarajasuda Information Technology Award Foundation and granted permission for the royal acronym "SorThor" to be inscribed on the logo of the foundation. Having the “Ratanarajasuda Information Technology Award" named after Her Royal Highness is an additional source of great pride.

"Never before has any organization in Thailand staged what is widely regarded as the most coveted distinction in information technology among Thai people. After its inception in 2020 with Professor Dr Pairat Thatchayapong as the inaugural honoree, Dr Royol is the award's second recipient. This award was established by the Foundation in recognition of the critical role that IT professionals play in our society and economy, with the hope that the recipients will serve as inspirations for the next generation of IT innovators and leaders. Thailand's competitiveness and standard of living will both benefit from these achievements. The award recognizes Thai personnel, whether from the public or commercial sector, who have succeeded in creating, developing, and embracing the use of information technology. It also plays a vital part in the creation of works, inventions, or innovations and creates the groundwork for information technology, leading to change and having a substantial impact on the economy, society, environment, public health, education, and other areas. These awardees have made significant contributions to society and the nation as a whole, with their efforts yielding concrete benefits for its most vulnerable, young, elderly members.

"Each year, the Ratanarajasuda Information Award Foundation will solicit nominations from public and private organizations, foundations, associations, and educational institutions for the award. The award will be judged by a panel of seven specialists, led by Professor Emeritus Dr. Kasem Watanachai, and eleven members of the Foundation's committee, over whom I presided. The committee determined that Dr. Royol Chitradon will receive the "Ratanarajasuda Information Technology Award" for the year 2021 after a rigorous evaluation procedure. His commitment to the advancement of information technology has greatly benefited society and the nation as a whole. It is apparent that his work has produced tangible, multifaceted outcomes in the use of advanced information technology to community water management. It also contributes to changing lives and enhancing people's quality of life, enabling less privileged members of the community to earn a living through agricultural work and boosting Thailand's competitiveness. This development will have favorable effects on the economy, society, and environment. Therefore, he is regarded as an information technology professional who is a true model of sustainable development and is a person who is very well suited to receive the Ratanarajasuda Information Technology Award.”

For more information about the award, please visit Ratanarajasuda Information Technology Foundation Award Foundation’s website at www.rita.or.th.

