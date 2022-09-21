SPRC, IEAT and partners bunch up more than 1,000 volunteers to clean up Mae Ramphueng Beach, Rayong

Mr Robert Dobrik, revealed that “Previously, the coastal protection campaign was created worldwide. Several countries have carried out some social services on the same day. Later, the International Coastal Cleaning Day was set on the third Saturday of September every year. SPRC, therefore, has joined with alliance organizations continuously organizing the event, the 20th anniversary this year. The event aims to create the awareness of the coastal eco-system and environment problem to every section, for examples the Industrial Entrepreneurs, Related Organizations, locals, and the youths, as well as to raise the engagement to public on coastal cleanliness especially in Rayong, one of the most beautiful coastal areas. The event was held this year under the campaign of “Sea the Change” where all volunteers gathered and collected trash along Mae Ramphueng Beach for more than 10 kilometers. Moreover, there were some competitions of trash collecting to win the scholarships rewards for 6 schools in Ban Phe Subdistrict Municipality, and Ta Phong Subdistrict Administrative Organization. Besides, all waste and trash were sorted and recorded quantitively for the further analysis of the cause of beach-waste problem and a campaign on prevention in the future.”

As a result, 1,000 of volunteers had collected almost 3 tons of trash which announced its success and the unity of Rayong people for unignoring any environment problems especially to their coastal eco-systems. Therefore, the beautiful image of the coastal area of Thailand being well-protected and conserved due to its people’s fully awareness has been being portrayed worldwide.



