SPRC, IEAT and partners bunch up more than 1,000 volunteers to clean up Mae Ramphueng Beach, Rayong
Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited or SPRC, in alliance with Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) and Rayong Entrepreneurs in Map Ta Phut and Ban Chang Industrial Estate Area, arranged a beach cleaning event in Rayong or International Coastal Cleanup 2022 (ICC 2022) under the campaign “Sea the Change.”
SPRC and its alliance groups had gathered more than 1,000 volunteers attending the cleaning event at Mae Ramphueng Beach, Rayong Province, in addition, almost 3,000 kilograms of trash were collected. Thailand has been being fully aware of the importance of the conservation and protection of its coastal area. Therefore, the event was held by aiming to restore the natural beauty of the beach and raise the awareness of the environmental problem happened to the coastline eco-system, as well as the awareness of general duty on public cleanliness.
The event and its opening ceremony, which was held in Rayong Province at Mae Ramphueng Beach, was honored by Mr Kitti Kieatmontri—the Deputy Chief Executive of Rayong Provincial Administrative Organization presiding over along with Mr Puchong Saritdeechaikul—the director of Marine and Coastal Resources Office 1; Pol.Col. Thanakorn Nimmano—Director of Administration Department Acting Superintendent of Phe Provincial Police Station; Captain Anuphong Chanphruek—the Deputy Director of Rayong-Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center; Mr Sere Reunla—Rayong Provincial Fisheries Officer; Mr Chanu Dejthananon—the Chief of Khao Laem Ya–Mu Ko Samet National Park; Pol.Col. Supakrit Thonglim—Scientist of Rayong Forensic Science Division; Mr Pairat Arunvessaset—the Mayor of Ban Phe Sub-district; Mr Chakan Khacharint—the Deputy Chief Executive of Taphong Subdistrict Administrative Organization; Mr Bancha Hadsom—Vice President of Taphong Side Hotel and Vice President of bottom bay’s Hotel and Restaurant; Mr Adisorn Pattanaphakdee—the President of Mae Ramphueng Beach Entrepreneur Club. Together with Mr Robert Dobrik, the Chief Executive Officer of Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited, there were several volunteers attending— the management team and staff from SPRC, teachers, educational personnel, and students from schools in the area.
Mr Robert Dobrik, revealed that “Previously, the coastal protection campaign was created worldwide. Several countries have carried out some social services on the same day. Later, the International Coastal Cleaning Day was set on the third Saturday of September every year. SPRC, therefore, has joined with alliance organizations continuously organizing the event, the 20th anniversary this year. The event aims to create the awareness of the coastal eco-system and environment problem to every section, for examples the Industrial Entrepreneurs, Related Organizations, locals, and the youths, as well as to raise the engagement to public on coastal cleanliness especially in Rayong, one of the most beautiful coastal areas. The event was held this year under the campaign of “Sea the Change” where all volunteers gathered and collected trash along Mae Ramphueng Beach for more than 10 kilometers. Moreover, there were some competitions of trash collecting to win the scholarships rewards for 6 schools in Ban Phe Subdistrict Municipality, and Ta Phong Subdistrict Administrative Organization. Besides, all waste and trash were sorted and recorded quantitively for the further analysis of the cause of beach-waste problem and a campaign on prevention in the future.”
As a result, 1,000 of volunteers had collected almost 3 tons of trash which announced its success and the unity of Rayong people for unignoring any environment problems especially to their coastal eco-systems. Therefore, the beautiful image of the coastal area of Thailand being well-protected and conserved due to its people’s fully awareness has been being portrayed worldwide.