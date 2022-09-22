Foreign Minister attends Transforming Education Summit on mental health promotion in New York

Don shared thoughts on how best to prioritize mental health and well-being of children and young people in schools. He highlighted three key messages:

(1) Schools could help to promote good emotional health and mental well-being and help detect early behavioural changes and signs of mental distress, while highlighting Thailand’s School Health HERO initiative.

(2) Schools can help deter mental health problems, through increasing students’ resilience to daily demands and challenges, promoting self-confidence through goal-setting and mental health stability training, as well as cultivating positive thinking and developing the right mindset for changes.

(3) Schools must provide a creative and conducive learning environment for all, especially to motivate students to make up for their learning and socialization deficit during COVID-19.

Don also reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to transform education to be a “booster dose of inspiration” for all children in the context of COVID-19 and beyond, as well as continue to invest in education to ensure that children grow and thrive with joy and positivity.



