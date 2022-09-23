81 per cent of consumers in Thailand now managing personal finances digitally: New Mastercard research

Thailand – September 22, 2022 – Most Thai consumers have now gone digital when it comes to managing a range of personal financial matters, including paying bills, banking, opening new bank accounts, and financial planning. Based on the Mastercard New Payments Index 2022, 81 per cent of consumers in Thailand have used digital tools for at least one financial task in the last year, with paying bills (78 per cent), banking (75 per cent) and opening new bank accounts (64 per cent) forming the top three.

The latest data on payment habits, attitudes and preferences was published in Mastercard’s second annual New Payments Index: a global consumer survey spanning 40 markets across five regions, including seven in APAC: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam.

Interestingly, when it came to personal financial management, the survey found that Thai consumers were typically more enthusiastic about using digital forms of payments than the regional average. This same enthusiasm mapped to Thai consumers’ broader use of payments, with 94 per cent having used at least one digital payment method like digital wallets, QR codes, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), cryptocurrencies, biometrics and other forms of digital payments in the last year, compared to the APAC regional average of 88 per cent. What’s more, 80 per cent of Thai consumers increased their usage of at least one digital payment method during the same period, demonstrating momentum.

