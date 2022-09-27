Bangkok Airways wins two Best Regional Airline Awards 2022 for six consecutive years
The Skytrax Institute has recently announced the winners of the 2022 World Airline Awards, dubbed as the Oscar of the aviation industry, and Bangkok Airways has once again been crowned the winner of two prestigious awards; The World's Best Regional Airline and The Best Regional Airline in Asia.
This is a remarkable achievement for Bangkok Airways as it has now won these two titles for six consecutive years. The awards were presented to Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and airline’s management at the Grand Ballroom of The Langham Hotel, London. In addition, the airline was also ranked 23rd in the Top 100 World's Best Airlines category.
Puttipong said, "On behalf of the management and staff at Bangkok Airways, I feel deeply honored and of course delighted to receive these prestigious awards. These awards show that Bangkok Airways has been striving to improve our services both onboard and on the ground, providing a unique passenger journey across all touchpoints while ensuring the highest safety and hygiene standards."
"I would like to express our sincere gratitude to our customers around the world who continued to have trust and confidence in our products and services and for casting their votes for us. This recognition has now made us the only airline in the world that has won these awards for six consecutive years. Furthermore, I would also like to thank the ones that made it possible -- our entire team at Bangkok Airways - who have worked hard to ensure every passenger of ours was well taken care of, despite the challenges we all had to face. These awards offer a great deal of encouragement for everyone at Bangkok Airways to continue to deliver the best to our passengers. We are all motivated to further deepen our commitment to provide high-quality service, hygiene, and safety to make sure every journey is an exceptional one," Puttipong added.