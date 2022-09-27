Bangkok Airways wins two Best Regional Airline Awards 2022 for six consecutive years

This is a remarkable achievement for Bangkok Airways as it has now won these two titles for six consecutive years. The awards were presented to Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited and airline’s management at the Grand Ballroom of The Langham Hotel, London. In addition, the airline was also ranked 23rd in the Top 100 World's Best Airlines category.

Puttipong said, "On behalf of the management and staff at Bangkok Airways, I feel deeply honored and of course delighted to receive these prestigious awards. These awards show that Bangkok Airways has been striving to improve our services both onboard and on the ground, providing a unique passenger journey across all touchpoints while ensuring the highest safety and hygiene standards."