Marriott International poised to expand Asia Pacific luxury hotel portfolio with 14 expected additional properties by end of 2023

The Celebrated Traditions of St. Regis to Grace More Cities in Asia Pacific

Upcoming openings in major cities across the region will bring the glamourous spirit, signature rituals and immersive experiences of St. Regis to travelers in new destinations. Following the opening of The St. Regis Qingdao in 2021, St. Regis is slated to debut in Goa with a breathtaking 49-acre beachfront setting, introducing the timeless traditions and avant-garde style of the brand to the next generation of guests. Modern connoisseurs in Indonesia will soon be able to experience the St. Regis philosophy of 'Live Exquisite' with the opening of The St. Regis Jakarta expected later this year.

Contemporary, Design-Led Luxury Takes off with W Hotels

W Hotels is slated to expand its playful, destination-led culture to Macau in 2023 with its vibrant energy and thoughtful design. The socially forward brand also expects to celebrate its third hotel in Australia with the opening of W Sydney at ‘The Ribbon’ in Darling Harbour in 2023, bringing W's signature always-on programming to the dynamic Australian city.

JW Marriott Welcomes Travelers with Wellbeing-Focused Havens

Inspired by the principles of mindfulness and holistic wellbeing, an anticipated eight new JW Marriott hotels across the region are set to deliver uplifting experiences as well as an environment that encourages guests to be fully present. Following the openings of JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa and JW Marriott Hotel Changsha earlier this year, JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort Suites is anticipated to welcome guests by the end of 2022. Expected to also open in 2022, JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa aims to cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who seek a balance in mind, body and spirit when they visit South Korea's popular holiday island with its stunning UNESCO World Natural Heritage sites. Slated to open in 2023 are JW Marriott Goa Vagator and JW Marriott Hotel Xi’an.

EDITION Brings Sophisticated Style and Luxury Lifestyle to Iconic Destinations in Asia Pacific

With an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, and one-of-a-kind hotels already open in Sanya, Shanghai and Tokyo, Toranomon, EDITION is slated to expand its footprint in 2023 with a second location in Japan, The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza. The other highly anticipated property also expected to launch in 2023 is the brand’s first in Southeast Asia, The Singapore EDITION. Both hotels will set a new standard of modern luxury, combining the personal, intimate, and individual experience the EDITION brand is known for with an unparalleled level of sophistication, originality, and design along with the best of dining and entertainment.

The Luxury Collection Continues to Define Destinations in Asia Pacific

The Luxury Collection offers a portfolio of unique and legendary hotels that are true representations of their destination. ITC Narmada, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Ahmedabad, is the latest addition to the brand’s growing ensemble. Opened in 2022, the hotel is architecturally informed by the traditional designs of the Gujarat region and celebrates guests as storytellers, collectors and explorers when they visit this fascinating city.

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts To Make Brand Debut In Tokyo

Travelers to Tokyo will soon be able to experience the glamor and timeless heritage of Italian brand Bulgari with the planned opening of Bulgari Hotel Tokyo in 2023 in a new ultra-skyscraper near Tokyo Station. The new hotel is slated to feature 98 luxurious guestrooms including a lavish Bulgari Suite and will also offer the brand's renowned dining venues such as il Ristorante Niko Romito and Hoseki Restaurant.