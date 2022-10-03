Ramping up cross-border freight along South-east Asian roads

Cross-border freight faces fewer restrictions on the types of items delivered compared to shipping the freight via air or ocean. Goods transported via air are subjected to aviation safety standards, so certain items such as liquids and flammables require more paperwork, which can exacerbate any ongoing delays in the network.

Organisations should see cross-border freight as a complimentary transport mode within their intra-Asia logistics strategy, in tandem with air and ocean freight. For example, the transnational China-Laos railway continues to strengthen China’s connectivity with members of Asean and signatories of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (Rcep). With multiple weekly departures, logistics players can easily make bookings to transport goods via land if there are any blockages at ports. For customers, cross-border freight is also more affordable in terms of cost per volume, without sacrificing too much speed for the Southeast Asian lanes it is available for. Instead of dealing with containers stuck at ports or airports, goods can be redirected via land to the next nearest destination.

Achieving sustainability goals in an unpredictable industry

To meet customer demand, businesses are often offering consumers the choice to opt for faster and more convenient shipping alternatives, but this can promote unsustainable consumption. As more people seek faster delivery, the delivery lead time for logistics companies shortens, resulting in more frequent and carbon-intensive delivery trips. In fact, air cargo contributes to 2 percent of global carbon emissions and 4 percent for ocean freight.

With governments implementing tighter sustainability regulations such as the Regional Action Programme for Sustainable Transport Development in Asia and the Pacific, companies are keen to go green and logistics departments are not spared from this go-green plan.

Cross-border freight can help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. For example, railway services can reduce CO2 emissions by 25 per cent as compared to ocean shipping and emit 12 times less CO2 than air freight. Moreover, more third-party logistics providers are tapping on the China-Laos railway service to provide access to more sustainable services and wider coverage. Policy measures, like maintaining essential services at the borders, promoting multimodal transport, efficiently regulating cross-border freight, and promoting digitalisation, have allowed goods to flow across borders despite domestic lockdowns and other restrictive measures.

Cross-border freight: The key to multimodal logistics

It is too risky to keep supply chain eggs in just one basket, such as only relying on air or ocean freight. By ramping up on cross-border freight, you can implement a multimodal strategy that addresses your business goals and challenges.

Moving forward, efficient and resilient transport and logistics networks are key for economic growth, and by relying on multimodal logistics, business leaders can engage in more affordable and environmentally sustainable logistics services.

Shawn Chen, Vice President Southeast Asia, C.H. Robinson