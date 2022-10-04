AIA Thailand holds a topping off ceremony to mark the completion of AIA East Gateway

AIA Thailand, led by Mr Nikhil Advani (center), Chief Executive Officer, along with a team of high-ranking executives including Mr Hiew Tet Chian (fourth from left), Chief Financial Officer, Mr Johann Dutoit (third from left), Chief Investment Officer, Mr Parkes Lee (second from left), AIA Group’s Head of Real Estate Investment, Ms Rapiphon Vongtongkum (second from right), Director of Corporate Communications & Branding, Mr Pokpong Yindeepol (furthest right), Director of Real Estate & Corporate Services and Ms Jutamas Suttisirikul (furthest left), Director of Legal together with executives from CBRE (Thailand) Company Limited, led by Ms Roongrat Veeraparkkaroon (fourth from right), Managing Director and Mr Sarut Virakul (third from right), Director of Office, declared AIA East Gateway a success in the project's topping off ceremony.

AIA East Gateway is the grade A office building with an environmentally conscious design aimed at promoting healthier living for its tenants, a true reflection of AIA’s commitment for “Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.” The building, located on the prime location in the Bangna area, is equipped with health-oriented facilities, e.g., AIA Vitality Zone, an organic vegetable garden, a fitness center, a trail network, a rooftop running track, a salt-water swimming pool and a co-working area – all catering to the demands of a modern city dweller. Construction of the project has been completed on schedule.