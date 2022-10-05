C.P. Group supports Thai youths on a global platform “One Young World” for 7th consecutive year in Manchester, United Kingdom

One Young World 2022 addresses the crucial concerns on the global agenda and call for discussion by youths from 190 nations in 5 aspects: 1. Conflict Prevention 2. Equality Gender Equality, 3. Oceans, 4. Ethical Leadership, and 5. Health.

Ms. Bandarawan Chinchai, a student pursuing a bachelor's degree in Information and Communication Engineering at Chulalongkorn University and an intern in the True Academy Project, True Corporation Plc. is one of the attendees from Thailand and represented the Thai flag at the opening ceremony this year in Manchester, England. She said that she was very proud to be the one who brought the Thai flag on the stage of One Young World 2022. She was overjoyed to be able to participate in One Young World 2022 at this time. She wanted to alter the environment in Thailand by bringing the information and many viewpoints that have been shared with young people from other countries because leaving a legacy is significant for the coming generation. It is like planting good seeds for them. Therefore, we ought to band together to effect change and make the world a better place for everyone to live in.

Prior the attending of this conference, Mr. Supachai Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer or CEO of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) who has always supported the youths in this project pointed out four key issues that are challenging the world: 1. Equality 2. Digital Transformation 3. Climate Change 4. Disruptive World. He stated that the new generation must work together to find ways to deal with and solve these four issues urgently.

This is consistent with Prof. Muhammad Yunus’ conclusion that it is a great pleasure to bring young people from all over the world together since they will decide what kind of world they wish to create and how they will work together with young people from other countries.

If this world is a spaceship, we are not just passengers but are the crew and pilot who must drive it in the direction we want. To do this, we must create 3 Zero worlds: zero net carbon emissions, zero poverty, and zero unemployment. This is the world we want to create. Great things always start with small steps. This is One Young World and our commitment.

The following One Young World 2023 is scheduled for Belfast, Northern Ireland between October 2-5, 2023.

