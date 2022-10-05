C.P. Group supports Thai youths on a global platform “One Young World” for 7th consecutive year in Manchester, United Kingdom
Empowering young people to lead change and drive the world towards sustainability
One Young World 2022 is the world's largest and the most influential annually conference for young leaders worldwide. This year, the event held in Manchester, United Kingdom between 5-8 September 2022. The conference ended beautifully and Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, will be the host city in 2023. One Young World brings together more than 2,000 of the world's brightest young leaders from 190 countries, including the world leaders to inspire and expand the knowledge and skills required to prepare young people to lead change and drive the world toward sustainability.
As for Thailand, with the effort to provide young Thais to lead social change with a world-class experience, Charoen Pokphand Group, or C.P. Group, has sponsored students from Chulalongkorn University, Thaksin University, and young people from various business units a total of 24 people succeeds in the selection to play a major role in promoting sustainability in Thailand and around the world.
World-class guests, including Ban Ki-moon, the UN Secretary-General, The Canadian Prime Minister, Mr. Justin Trudeau, along with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, Bangladeshi economist Prof. Muhammad Yunus, The Nobel Peace Prize winner of 2006, etc. The youth from Thailand unanimously said that One Young World gave them the chance to discuss, exchange ideas, and learn about sustainability from other nations. The concept of resolving numerous global issues, which these new generations share, is to find a better way to solve the problems for the future and believe in the power of their youth to drive changes for Thailand and the rest of the world for sustainable progress and happiness.
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, addressed at the opening ceremony that One Young World was the best thought tank imaginable and the younger generation is the force of positive changes. And right now, change is a necessity everywhere in the world. Moreover, the younger generation is present and future of this world. Although we often talk to them about what to do in the future and discuss choices on solving issues from previous generations, one crucial thing is to keep in mind is what we are doing right now because it is the beginning of everything. Now is the time for a new generation full of enthusiasm and energy to collaborate and create a better tomorrow. While Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, referred to One Young World as an unmatched gathering of young leaders from all around the world.
One Young World 2022 addresses the crucial concerns on the global agenda and call for discussion by youths from 190 nations in 5 aspects: 1. Conflict Prevention 2. Equality Gender Equality, 3. Oceans, 4. Ethical Leadership, and 5. Health.
Ms. Bandarawan Chinchai, a student pursuing a bachelor's degree in Information and Communication Engineering at Chulalongkorn University and an intern in the True Academy Project, True Corporation Plc. is one of the attendees from Thailand and represented the Thai flag at the opening ceremony this year in Manchester, England. She said that she was very proud to be the one who brought the Thai flag on the stage of One Young World 2022. She was overjoyed to be able to participate in One Young World 2022 at this time. She wanted to alter the environment in Thailand by bringing the information and many viewpoints that have been shared with young people from other countries because leaving a legacy is significant for the coming generation. It is like planting good seeds for them. Therefore, we ought to band together to effect change and make the world a better place for everyone to live in.
Prior the attending of this conference, Mr. Supachai Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer or CEO of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) who has always supported the youths in this project pointed out four key issues that are challenging the world: 1. Equality 2. Digital Transformation 3. Climate Change 4. Disruptive World. He stated that the new generation must work together to find ways to deal with and solve these four issues urgently.
This is consistent with Prof. Muhammad Yunus’ conclusion that it is a great pleasure to bring young people from all over the world together since they will decide what kind of world they wish to create and how they will work together with young people from other countries.
If this world is a spaceship, we are not just passengers but are the crew and pilot who must drive it in the direction we want. To do this, we must create 3 Zero worlds: zero net carbon emissions, zero poverty, and zero unemployment. This is the world we want to create. Great things always start with small steps. This is One Young World and our commitment.
The following One Young World 2023 is scheduled for Belfast, Northern Ireland between October 2-5, 2023.