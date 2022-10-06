CP Group is involved in promoting Thailand's soft power by supporting the Chef Care Foundation; launching the Thai Art Initiative project.

Marisa has been dedicated to ensuring that the Thai Art Initiative (ThAI) is established with the aim of putting Thailand on the geopolitical map of contemporary art in Asia. Thailand has numerous unique cultural customs that set it apart from other nations. While its tourism industry is among the best in the world, it is important that other aspects help to promote and develop additional components aiding in Thailand's soft power initiative. ThAI recognizes this distinction and effort to uphold Thai cultural traditions and strengthen its national image by enhancing Thai soft power on the international scene by emphasizing the presentation of Thailand's regional identity, including Thai cuisine and contemporary art.

“Thai cuisine and contemporary art will be a significant economic driver. Asia's culinary epicenter is Thailand. Our Thai chefs are like artists. We take great delight in how unique Thai cuisine is in each area and this has gained acceptance and recognition on a global scale.

Marisa is satisfied in achieving the coveted award at the Museo Novecento Art Week in Florence, Italy. It is the first goal of the Thai Art Initiative (ThAI) which featured two of the most inspiring Thai women. First, street food queen Jay Fai - Supinya Chansuta, age 74, offers everyone the famous crab meat omelet menu. Jay Fai has dedicated half of her life to crafting exquisite food as art. Jay Fai's performance with Kavita Wattanachayangkun, a human rights artist. An art exhibition titled “Body, Labor, Consumption” was presented through selected videos from the series of “Performing Textiles” and “Field Work” which featured the fashion industry and female labor. The artistic collaboration of two Thai female artists and the upcoming artworks from the Thai Art Initiative will express the aesthetic and cultural spirit of Thailand.

Supinya Chansuta AKA Jay Fai expressed her gratitude for the chance to attend this event. She stated that every time she cooks in a foreign country, she gives her all to show that properly prepared Thai food can become well-known and more widely consumed because Thai cuisine is enticing and distinct. She hopes that this occasion could attract more foreigners to try the taste of Thai cuisine.