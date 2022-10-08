A project driven to change elephant tourism in Thailand with the use of NFT

The Founder of Unchained Elephants, Daniel Villota, said ”I always believed that a business should find a way to give weight and voice to social causes while making it easier and more interesting for everyone to support the cause by providing them utilities that would grant them additional benefits. Elephants are no doubt a ‘must do’ experience activity when visiting Thailand, and I don’t wonder why. They truly are majestic, but there are better ways to do this. For this reason, I founded Unchained Elephants, with a mission to raise awareness amongst travelers to stop the demand for elephant trekking and elephant shows, to rescue elephants from these harsh working conditions so we can at least stop the suffering. Our NFT project and initiative will allow holders to enjoy traveling while being a part of this change. A project that would resonate with those who want more from their NFT project, care about these creatures, and like to travel.”

We don’t need to tell you how important it is to get these majestic animals released from their chains. You already know. We don't want to preach to the converted but you probably have many questions about the legitimacy and value of purchasing Unchained Elephant NFTs as a genuine way to help the cause.

WHY THE USE OF NFTs?

NFTs are the new kid on the block when it comes to buying an NFT, it can offer a whole lot more than just buying a piece of digital art. We all need assurances when it comes to NFTs, they’re new, they’re complex and the whole thing can seem scary. Those who are already knowledgeable about the NFT world are looking for specifics, such as what utilities are on offer, which marketplace, scarcity values etc. While travelers can be skeptical as scams are commonplace, they need the reassurance that the benefits offered by the utilities are tangible. In the case of Unchained Elephants, they tie their NFTs with utilities and perks, giving their supporters real-life benefits to enjoy while doing good at the same time.

While many of us may have no previous knowledge or experience with NFTs, Unchained Elephants makes it easier for everyone to support the project with supportive customer service to answer their concerns.

MAKING IT MORE INTERESTING FOR TRAVELERS TO SUPPORT THE CAUSE

For every NFT purchase, 40% of the sales will go directly towards buying the freedom of these captive elephants and providing educational programs for travelers and elephant caretakers alike to make a real difference. In addition, the project will donate a percentage of its secondary sales to feed and maintain the rescued elephants. What makes it interesting for travelers to support their cause is the real-life use and perks, giving their supporters real-life benefits to enjoy while doing good at the same time. Those perks include:

✓ An up-close and personal visit to the sanctuaries where the elephants will be unchained.

✓ Discounts and travel privileges in and around Thailand for excursions, tours, and accommodations, which will come in early 2023.

✓ Access to the upcoming exclusive travel club platform. Where there is a community of service providers providing help and recommendations for those wishing to travel to Phuket, whatever your interests are.

✓ As well as receive a certificate of adoption from the rescued elephants.

Plus several more are planned in the pipeline.

NFTs are new, yes, but they are here to stay. With the world becoming more and more digitized, and people becoming less and less trusting of traditional banking systems, along with people living more portable lives, the future of NFTs is a solid one. The future of Unchained Elephants NFTs looks to be equally strong with more and more people being drawn not only to the sound investment value but mostly the positive impact it's having on the lives of the elephants and those who are trying to help them.

