NACC asked to probe NBTC secretary-general after complaints of misleading reports on True-Dtac deal

Rumours rife about Council of State deceiving the public; speculation in mergees’ listed stock rampant

Subsequently on September 20, 2022, it was disclosed to media (Manager Online) from the acting Secretary-General that the Office of the Council of State had interpreted NBTC’s authority to consider the merger, that it did not have the authority to approve the merger, and that it only had the authority to stipulate conditions or specific measures. However, in actual fact, the Office of the Council of State had had exactly the opposite opinion, that NBTC did have the relevant legal authority to approve a merger of businesses in the same category. This gave the general public the wrong impression, and confused consumers nationwide about the powers and responsibilities of NBTC, as well as citizens concerned that NBTC is properly executing its duties.

Despite subsequent denials from the acting Secretary-General that he had released this news, the first result of its publication was to stimulate greatly increased trading volumes of True and Dtac stocks, with subsequent falls later on as the denial was released. It is rather suspicious that if the acting Secretary-General was not the news source as claimed, he would be denying it rather more vehemently rather than waiting for a while. Vested interests also did not rush to correct media presenting distorted information which could be damaging or misunderstood. This is not the first time that the acting Secretary-General has been a source of news that turned out to be unfactual. There were previous reports that the Office of NBTC had made a complete review of the information and was about to report to a meeting of NBTC on September 14, 2022. It subsequently appeared that this matter was not on the agenda on that day, coinciding with a suspiciously sharp increase in the price of True and Dtac stock simultaneously.

Mr Pornchai concluded by saying that from the facts and evidence which were clearly apparent, it was obvious the conduct of Mr Trairat Wiriyasirikul, acting Secretary-General of NBTC, as a state official, came under the scope of improper negligence pursuant to Section 157 of the Criminal Code with a potential punishment of 1-10 years in prison or a fine of 2,000 to 20,000 THB, or both. Finally, with behavior tending to unusual wealth, the National Anti-Corruption Commission has now been requested to investigate officials’ conduct, as well as to verify assets and increases in value thereof, in detail.