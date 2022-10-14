Central Department Store turns 75 with promise to 'bring happiness' to shoppers all this month
Central invites you to join its 75th-anniversary celebrations which include a parade of activities and special treats offered as part of the “Central National Celebration” campaign all of October at every Central Department Store.
October 15 - 16 and October 22 - 23, 2022: Check out a caravan of floral bicycles which will spread happiness and show appreciation to its patrons over the past 75 years.
The caravan is an invitation for all to join the Central 75th Anniversary in nine cities, namely Pattaya, Samui, Khon Kaen, Udonthani, Hat Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Patong.
October 22 - 31, 2022: Be dazzled by Building Light Up, in which 10 Central Department Store branches nationwide, namely centralwOrld, Bangna, WestGate, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phuket, Hat Yai, Samui, CentralFestival Chiangmai, and Udon Thani will create a special phenomenon, Red Night, embracing all Central Department Store buildings with red light at 6 PM to signify the beginning of the joyful celebration.
Red is Central Department Store's symbolic color. There are special performances and gifts, as well as Central Book of Memories "ALL AT CENTRAL" activity which invites everyone to answer a quiz about Central Department Store to win exclusive prizes in celebration of its 75th anniversary at every Central store.
October 27- 31, 2022: Content creators must not miss the Central Department Store Flower Festival, which is a much-anticipated highlight. Central Chidlom, CENTRAL @ centralwOrld, and Central Embassy will be transformed into a flower paradise in three styles right in the middle of the city.
Indulge in the beauty of floral creations and take chic photos with millions of flowers! Meet and mingle with actors and celebrities who will come to congratulate Central Department Store on its 75 years of success at the opening ceremony on October 27th, 2022, at Square B of centralwOrld.
Take part in the special campaign to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Central Department Store and join the festival of happiness at Central Department Store during 15-31 October 2022.