Central Department Store turns 75 with promise to 'bring happiness' to shoppers all this month

October 15 - 16 and October 22 - 23, 2022: Check out a caravan of floral bicycles which will spread happiness and show appreciation to its patrons over the past 75 years.

The caravan is an invitation for all to join the Central 75th Anniversary in nine cities, namely Pattaya, Samui, Khon Kaen, Udonthani, Hat Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Patong.

October 22 - 31, 2022: Be dazzled by Building Light Up, in which 10 Central Department Store branches nationwide, namely centralwOrld, Bangna, WestGate, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phuket, Hat Yai, Samui, CentralFestival Chiangmai, and Udon Thani will create a special phenomenon, Red Night, embracing all Central Department Store buildings with red light at 6 PM to signify the beginning of the joyful celebration.

Red is Central Department Store's symbolic color. There are special performances and gifts, as well as Central Book of Memories "ALL AT CENTRAL" activity which invites everyone to answer a quiz about Central Department Store to win exclusive prizes in celebration of its 75th anniversary at every Central store.