“Elevate and Enjoy” with Marriott’s premium room promotion in Thailand
Guests can now enjoy preferential rates on non-standard rooms, suites and villas, plus a welcome amenity, breakfast for two and daily hotel credit all across the kingdom
BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 2022 – Marriott Bonvoy is inviting its guests to elevate their next vacation in Thailand with an enticing new promotion that includes premium accommodation and a wealth of added extras.
Under the new “Elevate & Enjoy” offer, travelers can book a premium room at their chosen hotel or resort – including deluxe, club or family rooms, spacious suites or even luxurious villas – including daily breakfast for two people. Every guest will also be presented with a welcome amenity upon arrival, and daily hotel credit to be redeemed for soothing spa treatments, dining experiences, sunset drinks and more!
Available for bookings made from now until December 31st, 2022, and stays taken until March 31st, 2023, this attractive offer coincides with the high season in many dream destinations across Thailand.
So, whether you’re seeking a stylish city break in Bangkok, an idyllic island escape in Koh Samui or Phuket, a beachfront holiday in Krabi, Khao Lak, Hua Hin, Pattaya or Rayong, or an enchanting upcountry retreat in Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai, everyone can find their ultimate Thai vacation with Marriott.
With a selection of chic and spacious accommodation available, “Elevate & Enjoy” is ideal for guests seeking a romantic couple’s break, a special occasion or a fun-filled family vacation.
To “Elevate & Enjoy” with Marriott International in Thailand, please visit www.marriott.com/en/destinations/thailand.mi.
Terms & conditions:
• Premium rooms are classed as any accommodation above the lead-in room category.
• Valid for stays at participating properties only a subject to availability.
• Not applicable for group bookings of 10 or more rooms.
• Blackout dates, early departure and cancellation fees may apply and vary by hotel.
• This offer cannot be combined with other select promotions, packages or discounts.