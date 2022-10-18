“Elevate and Enjoy” with Marriott’s premium room promotion in Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 2022 – Marriott Bonvoy is inviting its guests to elevate their next vacation in Thailand with an enticing new promotion that includes premium accommodation and a wealth of added extras.

Under the new “Elevate & Enjoy” offer, travelers can book a premium room at their chosen hotel or resort – including deluxe, club or family rooms, spacious suites or even luxurious villas – including daily breakfast for two people. Every guest will also be presented with a welcome amenity upon arrival, and daily hotel credit to be redeemed for soothing spa treatments, dining experiences, sunset drinks and more!

Available for bookings made from now until December 31st, 2022, and stays taken until March 31st, 2023, this attractive offer coincides with the high season in many dream destinations across Thailand.