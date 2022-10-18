Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya presided over the Grand Opening of the “Weaving the Way: A Journey of Thai Silk” Exhibition on the occasion of 90th Birthday Anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

This Exhibition is organised to honour Her Majesty's dedication to preserve and promote Thai textiles on the global arena for more than 7 decades as well as HRH the Princess' determination to continue, preserve and develop Her Majesty's work. The Exhibition is divided into 3 parts as follows:

The first part is the beginning of the Thai Silk Journey where HM Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother became enchanted by the beauty of Mudmee Thai silk while visiting flood victims in Na Waa District, Nakorn Phanom Province, with HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great in 1970. From that visit, Her Majesty initiated a project to encourage and support the weaving of textiles as a means of creating steady secondary income for Thai women. Her Majesty then established the Foundation for the Promotion of Supplementary Occupation and Related Techniques (SUPPORT) on 21 July 1976, ensuring that the diverse crafts of Thailand have survived to this day.

This part also displays various photographs of HM Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother graciously granting the opportunity to both local and international designers to create attires for HM to wear during State Visits, welcoming royal guests, as well as attending royal functions. The use of Mudmee, Prae Wa, Yok and Hilltribe textiles in her wardrobe shed a keen light on the beauty of Thai fabrics.