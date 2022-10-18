Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya presided over the Grand Opening of the “Weaving the Way: A Journey of Thai Silk” Exhibition on the occasion of 90th Birthday Anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother
HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya presided over the Grand Opening of the “Weaving the Way: A Journey of Thai Silk” Exhibition on the occasion of 90th Birthday Anniversary of HM Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Charoen Nakhon Hall, ICONSIAM. The Grand Opening was attended by H.E. Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry’s executives and officials, members of diplomatic corps and spouses as well as media.
This Exhibition is organised to honour Her Majesty's dedication to preserve and promote Thai textiles on the global arena for more than 7 decades as well as HRH the Princess' determination to continue, preserve and develop Her Majesty's work. The Exhibition is divided into 3 parts as follows:
The first part is the beginning of the Thai Silk Journey where HM Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother became enchanted by the beauty of Mudmee Thai silk while visiting flood victims in Na Waa District, Nakorn Phanom Province, with HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great in 1970. From that visit, Her Majesty initiated a project to encourage and support the weaving of textiles as a means of creating steady secondary income for Thai women. Her Majesty then established the Foundation for the Promotion of Supplementary Occupation and Related Techniques (SUPPORT) on 21 July 1976, ensuring that the diverse crafts of Thailand have survived to this day.
This part also displays various photographs of HM Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother graciously granting the opportunity to both local and international designers to create attires for HM to wear during State Visits, welcoming royal guests, as well as attending royal functions. The use of Mudmee, Prae Wa, Yok and Hilltribe textiles in her wardrobe shed a keen light on the beauty of Thai fabrics.
The second part involves the story of HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya setting Her heart out to continue, preserve and develop HM Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s work in conserving, reviving and promoting the arts and crafts of Thailand, especially in the support of textile weaving and product development for a more modern market to promote Thailand’s fashion and textile industry onto the international arena.
The final part is a display of bespoke masterpieces from Thai textiles by international designers and leading brands. These include clothes, bags, shoes and jewelry. This is a great example of how to turn cultural assets into value-added products. It also demonstrates that Thai textiles can be used to make apparel that is modern and recognised by leading designers.