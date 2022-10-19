‘Why the telecom merger is in Thailand’s interests’

The merger intends to significantly enhance network capacity and empower a quicker and more comprehensive roll-out of 5G nationwide, driving technological development amongst all communities. This rapid roll-out requires a significant investment into network infrastructure combined with a complete ecosystem to fast-forward the country’s digital transformation. A high-capacity 5G data network will also support the Thai Government’s action plan for promoting the adoption of 5G Technology in Thailand and lay the foundation for future socio-economic growth in the country. According to a report developed by researchers at the telecom industry organization GSMA, 5G is expected to drive a GDP uplift in Thailand of US$ 10 billion (~THB 370 billion) by 2030.

3. The telecom-tech company will deliver services and experiences that go beyond connectivity

The telecom-tech company will have the scale and expertise to be an attractive partner for global technology providers and digital giants. This will ensure Thailand's early access to the latest services, like virtual reality, and augmented reality, and engagement with the Metaverse. It will not just connect people but will also offer new innovative tools to connect to the internet. Big data and AI will become prominent and will require superior 5G internet speeds. Advancement of Thailand's digital infrastructure and technologies will position Thailand as a regional digital and innovation hub and stimulate inbound investment into Thailand.

The new telecom-tech company will work closely with key industries and the public sector to develop technological advancements to modernize services, increase productivity and contribute to economic growth. Areas of focus are identified by the Thai Government in Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Development Plan and in Thailand’s ambitious Thailand 4.0 strategy and include building Smart capabilities within Health, Agriculture, Manufacturing and Logistics.

4. The telecom-tech company will support SMEs and large enterprises to benefit from global technology advancements

Together with its partners, the telecom-tech company plans to support a US$ 200 million Venture Capital (VC) fund to stimulate local start-ups and strengthen the digital ecosystem. The telecom-tech company will also establish innovation centres that support digital entrepreneurs laying the foundation for future Thai unicorns.

The VC fund aims to invest in promising companies to promote innovative technologies, creating opportunities for stronger Thai startups, and supporting them to become successful at national, regional, and global levels. The new company will be equipped with advanced technology and expertise from Telenor and CP, as well as from other global partners.

The initiatives of the VC fund can create thousands of new job opportunities in the tech industry. For greater economic growth and stronger employment, investing in Thai start-ups can bring about significant benefits for the Thai economy. It is expected to contribute to the development of multiple new patents and promote the Thai startup ecosystem. If all goes as planned estimates show that the VC fund can stimulate the Thai economy with up to THB 30 billion (~US$ 900 million) in GDP growth.

5. The telecom-tech company will uphold the highest standards in responsible business conduct in terms of environmental, social and governance impacts (ESG)

The new company will set the best interest of Thai people and Thai society at the centre of everything we do. The new company will use telecom tech as our tool to create new possibilities for a more equal society and meaningful sustainability partnership. The telecom-tech company will continue creating innovations and internal ways of working under ESG practices. This will help us in dealing with change more effectively and creating sustainable growth. The new company will ensure good governance in line with international best practices for responsible business conduct. In a connected society the new company will protect customer data, respect privacy, and have the highest priority on cybersecurity.

Besides, the telecom-tech company will provide our experts and talents opportunities to grow and develop themselves at the forefront of the digital transformation without limits, under an empowering work culture that respects human rights, inclusivity and diversity.

The telecom-tech company has set these 5 aspirations for the telecom-tech company to be clear on what Thai people can expect from the new company and to express our strong support for the future of Thailand’s digital and technological developments. Our key shareholders, CP Group and Telenor Group are fully behind us with support towards our goal of providing great value for customers and driving opportunities for Thai society to thrive in the digital economy.