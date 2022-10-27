Marriott joins hands with SOS Thailand to continue improving food security and combating hunger in Phuket

The Rescue Kitchen activity seeks to promote food equity – it demonstrates that everyone should have access to warm, nutritious meals regardless of their religion, skin color, race, age, or gender; and all sectors in the community shall take care and support each other.

“At Marriott, we are dedicated to supporting the communities in which our associates and their families live and work. This is an important part of our culture and our core values.” added by Ms. Khanittanee Kanthanit, Director of Human Resources at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa.





This activity took place on Friday, October 14th, 2022 at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town with support from management and culinary teams from eight Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels and resorts across the island including JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa Phuket, Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa Merlin Beach, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa Nai Yang Beach, The Naka Island Resort & Spa, and Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort.

