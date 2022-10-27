Marriott joins hands with SOS Thailand to continue improving food security and combating hunger in Phuket
Phuket, Thailand – October 16th is World Food Day, and considered an important day for raising awareness of global food waste. For the second consecutive year, the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels and resorts in Phuket, together with Scholars of Sustenance Foundation Thailand (SOS), and in cooperation with local authorities, have initiated a Rescue Kitchen activity on October 14th.
The objective is to promote World Food Day, and serve over 20,000 freshly cooked nutritious meals, along with drinking water, milk, and snacks to 18 local communities in Mueang Phuket, Thalang, and Kathu districts in Phuket.
“Serving our world is one of Marriott’s core values. Marriott’s International Business Councils are formed in markets where there are multiple hotels to support the communities they operate in. Together with our local partner SOS, we’ve been serving thousands of nutritious meals across the island throughout the year and we plan to continue over the coming years.” said, Mr. Brad Edman, Multi-Property Vice President Phuket and General Manager at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa.
The Rescue Kitchen activity seeks to promote food equity – it demonstrates that everyone should have access to warm, nutritious meals regardless of their religion, skin color, race, age, or gender; and all sectors in the community shall take care and support each other.
“At Marriott, we are dedicated to supporting the communities in which our associates and their families live and work. This is an important part of our culture and our core values.” added by Ms. Khanittanee Kanthanit, Director of Human Resources at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa.
This activity took place on Friday, October 14th, 2022 at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town with support from management and culinary teams from eight Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels and resorts across the island including JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa Phuket, Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa Merlin Beach, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa Nai Yang Beach, The Naka Island Resort & Spa, and Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort.