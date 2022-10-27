SEC officials visit Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority

On October 26, 2022, the SEC Thailand led by Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol, Secretary-General, and Pornpong Sakdapat, Assistant Director of the Investment Management Policy Department, together with Worrapat Pensawang, First Secretary, the Royal Thai Embassy, Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, paid a courtesy call to His Excellency Mohammed Bin Abdullah El-Kuwaiz, CMA Chairman, Khaled Bin Abdulaziz Al-Homoud, member of CMA Board of Directors, and other CMA executives, to discuss and share information on capital market developments of both countries as well as exchange views on capital market policies, challenging issues, and mutual cooperation.

On this occasion, Secretary-General of the SEC Thailand cordially extended an invitation to CMA to attend the IOSCO Annual Meeting 2023, which will be hosted by the SEC Thailand during 13-15 June 2023, and the SEC Thailand Public Conference on 16 June 2023. CMA has accepted the invitation.