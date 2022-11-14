GULF posts a slight decline in core profit YoY in Q3/2022 due to the sharp rise in natural gas prices

GULF recorded a core profit of THB 2,167 million in this quarter, a decrease of THB 126 million or 6% YoY, primarily due to the aforementioned spike in natural gas prices, along with the decrease in share of profit from INTUCH of THB 556 million (in Q3/21, GULF recognized dividend income from INTUCH of THB 1,667 million, while in Q3/22, the company changed its accounting method for INTUCH to share of profit, which was recorded at THB 1,111 million). In addition, PTT NGD posted a loss of THB 221 million in this quarter due to lower fuel oil prices and higher gas prices (PTT NGD’s revenue structure is linked to fuel oil prices while costs are linked to gas prices). Nevertheless, GSRC recorded higher profit from the commercial operation of units 2-3 and BKR2 had improved performance this quarter, which resulted in the overall profit to weaken just slightly.

Net profit attributable to the parent company, which takes into account the impact of the FX rate, was THB 1,087 million, a decrease of 32% YoY from THB 1,588 million in Q3/22 as a result of the Thai Baht depreciation against the US Dollar by 7.3%, from 35.46 THB/USD in Q2/22 to 38.07 THB/USD in Q3/22, while the Thai Baht depreciated by only 5.8% against the US Dollar in Q3/21 compared to Q2/21. Nonetheless, the recording of such transaction is an accounting transaction, which does not impact the cash flow and performance of the company.

As of September 30, 2022, GULF had a net interest-bearing debt to equity ratio of 1.96 times, a slight increase from 1.89 times at the end of June 2022. This was mainly due to the THB 35,000 million in debentures that GULF issued in August 2022 for business expansion and partial loan repayment.