"Carabao" sparks football fever with the "CARABAO CUP from England to Thailand" sporting event

Thailand's leading energy drink company Carabao will hold a major event “CARABAO CUP from England to Thailand” on Saturday 12 November where the final round of “Carabao 7-a-side Cup” will be played in Bangkok. The entire squad of the tournament’s champions will be rewarded with a trip to England for the final round of the Carabao Cup in a campaign dubbed “taking the champs to see the champs”. At the same time, the company will also take Thai football to new heights through “Coach the Coaches” program. More so, for people who register with Carabao’s official LINE account could also win a chance to travel to London under the campaign “Add line Carabao Cheer Carabao Cup”.

Carabao Group Plc. and the Siam Sport Syndicate Plc. have cooperated to organize the “CARABAO CUP from England to Thailand” to underline the success of the Carabao 7-a-Side Cup. Manchester United legend Louis Saha and Liverpool legend David James, will both watch the final and present the trophy to the champions at the hosting venue Grand Soccer Pro Kaset-Nawamin, Bangkok.

Mr. Kamoldist Smuthkochorn, Deputy Managing Director of Carabao Group Plc., said the Carabao 7-a-Side Cup tournament has been well received by participating teams. The football competition helps extend the company’s collaboration with the English Football League (EFL) in upping the levels of Thai football. It builds on the success of Carabao's official sponsorship of the Carabao Cup football tournament in England since 2017. The company believes that sports marketing such as this campaign can attract people of all genders, ages, and backgrounds. Where football in particular, brings people together from all over the country.