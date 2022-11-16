"Carabao" sparks football fever with the "CARABAO CUP from England to Thailand" sporting event
Bringing 2 football legends to elevate the Thai game and continue the vision of "World class product, World class brand."
Thailand's leading energy drink company Carabao will hold a major event “CARABAO CUP from England to Thailand” on Saturday 12 November where the final round of “Carabao 7-a-side Cup” will be played in Bangkok. The entire squad of the tournament’s champions will be rewarded with a trip to England for the final round of the Carabao Cup in a campaign dubbed “taking the champs to see the champs”. At the same time, the company will also take Thai football to new heights through “Coach the Coaches” program. More so, for people who register with Carabao’s official LINE account could also win a chance to travel to London under the campaign “Add line Carabao Cheer Carabao Cup”.
Carabao Group Plc. and the Siam Sport Syndicate Plc. have cooperated to organize the “CARABAO CUP from England to Thailand” to underline the success of the Carabao 7-a-Side Cup. Manchester United legend Louis Saha and Liverpool legend David James, will both watch the final and present the trophy to the champions at the hosting venue Grand Soccer Pro Kaset-Nawamin, Bangkok.
Mr. Kamoldist Smuthkochorn, Deputy Managing Director of Carabao Group Plc., said the Carabao 7-a-Side Cup tournament has been well received by participating teams. The football competition helps extend the company’s collaboration with the English Football League (EFL) in upping the levels of Thai football. It builds on the success of Carabao's official sponsorship of the Carabao Cup football tournament in England since 2017. The company believes that sports marketing such as this campaign can attract people of all genders, ages, and backgrounds. Where football in particular, brings people together from all over the country.
The final round of the Carabao 7-a-Side Cup will commence on the 12th of November, after qualifying rounds for 512 teams held at 16 football stadiums across the country from 17th of September to 6th of November. There will be 32 teams, two winners from each stadium in the qualifying rounds who will be competing for the trophy and total winnings of over 3 million baht in prizes on November 12th, with the ultimate prize for winners who will be attending the 2022/23 Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.
In order to reinforce its sponsorship of the Carabao Cup, the company has partnered with the EFL in providing licensed coaches to train and develop Thai trainers to manage football teams at youth level. Those trained in this course will have developed football coaching skills that are equivalent to world-class standards, making them able to develop and train young players in preparation for becoming professional players in the future. The training will focus on both theoretical and practical aspects which trainees can use to enhance their teaching of youth footballers in skills that will allow them to practice playing correctly, with the opportunity to ask questions and exchange knowledge and experience.
Meanwhile, consumers can also take part in world reknowned football competitions such as the Carabao Cup through the company’s promotional programme in registering for the ‘Add line Carabao Cheer Carabao Cup’ campaign on Carabao’s official LINE account. The competition allows everyone to join in the fun and win prizes without having to send in bottle caps to enter the competition. By just simply adding Carabao’s official LINE account, and choosing your favorite team who you think stands the best chance of winning the Carabao Cup. The prizes include a paid trip to watch a football game in the United Kingdom, along with many special prizes to be given away to football fans. Each individual can reserve two voting chances for their favourite teams until the Carabao Cup final on 26th of February.
Prizes are worth more than three million baht to be won at the Carabao 7-a-Side Cup final with the winning team receiving 100,000 baht, a trophy of honour, medals and a free Wembley trip to watch the final match of the Carabao Cup 2022/2023 for the whole team. The prize for second place is 50,000 baht and medals; 30,000 baht and medals for third and fourth place; 10,000 baht for each of the 5th-32nd teams; 10,000 baht and trophies for most valuable player and top goal scorer.
Interested parties can follow the Carabao 7-a-Side Cup national final and activities at Carabao Group Facebook page: Carabao Sports or www.carabao.co.th