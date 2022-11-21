Dow joins forces with Chulalongkorn to enhance Engineering Curriculum to meet industrial demand

Decha Panichayapichet, Site Director, Dow Thailand Group, said, “Dow Thailand is currently the largest manufacturing base of Dow in Asia-Pacific. We have the knowledge and expertise to standardize our safety and environmental controls. Because our operations are internationally recognized, we are assured that we can pass on world-class knowledge and modern technology to young generations, Thai communities, and Thai scientists. This is the commitment Dow has made over decades. On this occasion, it is our pleasure to announce our cooperation with the Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University to create skilled Thai chemical engineers before they enter the labor market; a new generation that will be an important force in developing our country on the path of sustainable progress.”

“This collaboration between the Faculty of Engineering and Dow Thailand Group is a good opportunity to encourage the quality of the engineering sector in Thailand now and into the future. I believe it is also a benefit for students to learn directly from the entrepreneur who is the world’s leader in Materials Science,” said Prof. Dr. Supot Teachavorasinskun, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Chulalongkorn University. "We anticipate this collaboration will improve students’ holistic development, since they can learn from experiences that cannot be found in a regular classroom. This is a great opportunity for Dow to contribute to educational success and help ready graduates to be a qualified workforce for the future.”

To learn more, or to apply to the Chemical Engineering and Applied Industrial courses, please click https://chem.eng.chula.ac.th/

