Dow joins forces with Chulalongkorn to enhance Engineering Curriculum to meet industrial demand
Bangkok, November 18, 2022 - Dow Thailand Group and the Faculty of Engineering at Chulalongkorn University have signed an academic MOU to elevate the university’s curriculum through knowledge sharing from Dow experts; upskilling the chemical engineering curriculum to meet Thai industrial demand and allow students to compete in the global industrial sector.
Dow is a leading global Materials Science company, developing and producing a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions such as plastics, industrial chemicals, coatings, and silicones for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, mobility (especially EV cars), infrastructure, and consumer applications. Dow has operated in the field for over 125 years, with 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and distributors in 150 countries.
As experts in Materials Science, Dow is increasingly involved in curriculum development strategies for students that help upskill them to meet the needs of the market. One role is providing experts to be special lecturers for the Engineering Practice branch of the Master’s program in Chemical Engineering at Chulalongkorn University. This collaboration integrates expertise into the course content, along with providing research that supports efficient Thai manufacturing. Through this cooperation, Dow is not only giving an opportunity to students to learn directly from industry experts, but also supports scholarships and presents openings for students to work at Dow after they graduate.
Decha Panichayapichet, Site Director, Dow Thailand Group, said, “Dow Thailand is currently the largest manufacturing base of Dow in Asia-Pacific. We have the knowledge and expertise to standardize our safety and environmental controls. Because our operations are internationally recognized, we are assured that we can pass on world-class knowledge and modern technology to young generations, Thai communities, and Thai scientists. This is the commitment Dow has made over decades. On this occasion, it is our pleasure to announce our cooperation with the Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University to create skilled Thai chemical engineers before they enter the labor market; a new generation that will be an important force in developing our country on the path of sustainable progress.”
“This collaboration between the Faculty of Engineering and Dow Thailand Group is a good opportunity to encourage the quality of the engineering sector in Thailand now and into the future. I believe it is also a benefit for students to learn directly from the entrepreneur who is the world’s leader in Materials Science,” said Prof. Dr. Supot Teachavorasinskun, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Chulalongkorn University. "We anticipate this collaboration will improve students’ holistic development, since they can learn from experiences that cannot be found in a regular classroom. This is a great opportunity for Dow to contribute to educational success and help ready graduates to be a qualified workforce for the future.”
To learn more, or to apply to the Chemical Engineering and Applied Industrial courses, please click https://chem.eng.chula.ac.th/