PTG improves quality of life of school children and locals in Lampang province

On November 19, PTG volunteers visited Ban Pa Tan Kum Muang school in Pong Saeng Thong subdistrict of Lampang province to donate scholarships, learning materials, sports equipment and medical supplies to four schools in the subdistrict.

Forty students were granted scholarships of 2,000 baht each to support their education. Ten children of PTG’s employees in Lampang province also received scholarships of 1,000 baht each.

PTG also donated 200 bags of oyster mushroom substrate and 200 young frogs for the school’s mushroom sheds and frog ponds to use as ingredients for the school lunch.

The PTG volunteers also released 3,000 Nile tilapia fish into the school’s reservoir to serve as a food source for 11 villages in Pong Saeng Thong subdistrict. They then visited bed-ridden patients in 10 households to offer them survival bags. The CSR activities concluded with the planting of 200 plants in front of the community hall, as well as the donation of 300 vegetable plants to villagers to grow at their houses.