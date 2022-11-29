PTG improves quality of life of school children and locals in Lampang province
Thailand’s leading energy company, PTG Energy Plc, is continuing its corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign titled “PTG Volunteers Leave No One Behind” with a focus on benefiting local communities and the environment in the provinces where the company operates.
On November 19, PTG volunteers visited Ban Pa Tan Kum Muang school in Pong Saeng Thong subdistrict of Lampang province to donate scholarships, learning materials, sports equipment and medical supplies to four schools in the subdistrict.
Forty students were granted scholarships of 2,000 baht each to support their education. Ten children of PTG’s employees in Lampang province also received scholarships of 1,000 baht each.
PTG also donated 200 bags of oyster mushroom substrate and 200 young frogs for the school’s mushroom sheds and frog ponds to use as ingredients for the school lunch.
The PTG volunteers also released 3,000 Nile tilapia fish into the school’s reservoir to serve as a food source for 11 villages in Pong Saeng Thong subdistrict. They then visited bed-ridden patients in 10 households to offer them survival bags. The CSR activities concluded with the planting of 200 plants in front of the community hall, as well as the donation of 300 vegetable plants to villagers to grow at their houses.
PTG president and CEO Pitak Ratchakitprakarn said that throughout 33 years of operating in Thailand, the company has always been committed to helping the society, improving people’s quality of life, and supporting the communities in various aspects such as environment, education and public health.
“This is the seventh time that we organised “PTG Volunteers Leave No One Behind” campaign in provinces that have PTG’s oil reserves. The company have a long-standing relationship with locals of Pong Saeng Thong subdistrict, so we held the CSR activities here to benefit the local communities,” he said.
Pitak added that the “PTG Volunteers Leave No One Behind” campaign has won the “CSR of the Year 2022” title at the Thailand Top Company Awards 2022. Another activity under the campaign is called “PT Brighter Vision”, which has provided 2,300 pairs of eyeglasses to underprivileged elderly people.
PTG ran the two campaigns in parallel, leading a team of ophthalmologists to examine the eyes of elderly and bedridden patients in each community and prescribe glasses as needed. After the November 19 activity, 500 seniors in Pong Saeng Thong subdistrict will each have a new pair of glasses to help make their daily life easier.
Since its establishment, PTG Energy Plc has been committed to supporting communities and improving local people’s quality of life, in line with the company’s motto of “creating happy bodies, happy minds, and a happy society”.