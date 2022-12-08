Festive Feast in the City at Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok
Bangkok, December 6, 2022: Make Christmas & New Year's festivities a breeze by taking the families and loved ones out for a festive feed. Check in and be merry with us at the Greenhouse Restaurant and Terrace of the Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel (directly accessible from BTS On Nut station exit 3).
Nothing beats a great Christmas meal with great drink. Our culinary delights and many delectable festively inspired desserts awaits you. A roasted turkey, an oyster bar, fresh seafood on ice, a wide selection of meat and seafood, and live cooking station are among them. A live band and Christmas carols are planned to round out your special evening.
Continue to welcome those who are looking forward to enhancing the end-of-year celebration with delectable cuisine. An oyster bar, pan-seared foie gras, fresh seafood on ice, a cheese and coldcuts selection, a BBQ on the terrace with lamb, beef, and seafood, and a live cooking station with BBQ duck, soft shell crab curry, steamed black crab, and sweet treats are among the delectable dishes created by our Executive Chef. Your dinner will be complete with an entertaining live band and DJ.
As the countdown begins, toast to a new beginning on the sky-high terrace with our free-flow drinks. Share joy and best wishes with loved ones for a fantastic start to the new year. Come and enjoy the magic of the season with your family and friends over delicious food and a wide range of exciting events, sparkling entertainment, and fun things to do all throughout the holiday season, no matter what your holiday traditions are or what kind of food you like. We promise to make your Christmas and New Year's Eve unforgettable.
The choice of time and price for each celebration is shown below.
Christmas Eve Dinner
December 24, 2022 - : 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
-THB 1,250++ per person for buffet dinner*
-THB 1,850++ per person for buffet dinner with free-flow drinks*
Christmas Day Lunch
December 25, 2022: Noon - 3:00 p.m.
- THB 1,150++ per person for buffet lunch*
- THB 1,750++ per person for buffet lunch with free flow drinks*
New Year’s Eve Dinner
Saturday, December 31, 2022: 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- THB 1,850++ per person for buffet dinner*
- THB 2,450++ per person for buffet dinner with free flow drinks*
New Year’s Eve Countdown
Saturday, December 31, 2022: 10:00 PM – Midnight
-THB 999++ per person for 2-hour free flow drinks*
Remark: *The rates are subject to a 10% service charge and applicable 7% government tax
Children under the age of 12 receive a 50% discount. Get a 20% discount on food only for groups of six or more (excluding children). Early bookings and payments received before December 18, 2022 will receive a 20% discount off the original price!
For more information about the food and beverage menu, as well as reservations, visit https://mhg.to/zmgm7 or call 02-079-7555.