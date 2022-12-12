BTS calls for debt repayment in a new way

More than three years weighed down by an unpaid debt. This is how BTS has been fighting so far. We called for debt repayment. We issued our first clarification about the debt. We waited... We filed a complaint with the Administrative Court. The court ruled [the government] had to repay the debt. We waited... The government evaded its responsibility. We issued our second clarification about the debt. We waited...with hope. But there was no response.

“I never thought that our company would be bullied by politicians.” No hope. We must pray to sacred statues. “We have done our best to ensure that people will not suffer, but the government was not concerned about us. We relied on many people involved in the debt, including the government. But the issue has not been settled. So we pray for Thao Maha Phrom's kindness. Please settle many outstanding issues, especially the government's debt, as soon as possible. We have done our best. May Thao Maha Phrom please have mercy." Debt...must be repaid

Source: BTS