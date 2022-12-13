"Waan Thai" Restaurant - Enriches the taste of Thai desserts, local ingredients served both savory and sweet plates
After the success of R-HAAN restaurant, "Piti Bhirombhakdi" and Chef Chumpol Jangprai, a famous professional chef of Thai cuisine, recently opened "Waan Thai" restaurant to create food and traditional Thai desserts with authentic Thai taste by promoting local ingredients from each region and combining them with fineness in every step of making to serve customers.
Mr Piti Bhirombhakdi, founder of R-HAAN Restaurant, and Waan Thai revealed that his passion and interest in Thai cuisine inspired him to open R-HAAN restaurant, an authentic Thai restaurant with a Fine Dining style, in collaborating with Chef Chumpol Jangprai, which aims to promote the unique and precious Thai food culture and to give Thais and foreigners the opportunity to taste authentic Thai food. We focus on selecting the best local ingredients across the country to create authentic Thai food dishes and present a beautiful impression to reflect Thainess. Presently, R-HAAN restaurant's success is guaranteed by the Michelin star award, which is an award granted to quality restaurants that are recognized around the world and have been awarded the Michelin Star for the fifth year in a row, achieving a 1-star Michelin since its first year of opening, and held 2-star Michelin for the past four years. Besides, R-HAAN restaurant was chosen to create Thai menus to welcome the 21 leaders of the ASEAN Economic Area at the 2022 APEC conference, which was highly appreciated by leaders from many countries.
Recently, extending its success by opening "Waan Thai", which is a traditional Thai restaurant and Thai dessert that combines wisdom and authentic Thai taste through the concept of "Thai Cuisine, Thai Dessert" by selecting well-known ingredients from each region of Thailand such as Aromatic Coconuts from Ban Phaeo-Phetchaburi Province, Black Sticky Rice from the North, Brown Rice from the top of the mountain that contains Gaba and high nutritional value, etc. to create with a modern cuisine technique with a special recipe for both Thai food and desserts that are unique to the restaurant, which has been combined with a sophisticated process, delicate, and presented in a more modern international style.
For “Waan Thai” restaurant, there are savory and sweet dishes with authentic Thai tastes such as Waan Thai High Tea, Water Chestnut Ruby in Syrup with Coconut Milk Ice, Muskmelon Coconut Milk Soufflé, Thai Taro Custard Mille-Feuille, Crepe Suzette. However, the savory food menu includes: Homemade Pork Sausage with Steamed River Fish Mixed with Ground Roasted Served with Betel Leaves, Thai Rice Noodles with Vegetables Served with Sweet and Sour Coconut Milk Curry, Beef Curry with Roti, Boiled Duck Egg and Pork in Thai Gravy Stew, Sweet and Sour Crispy Rice Vermicelli Served with Grilled River Prawn, KULAO TAK BAI Dried Salted Fish Fried Rice with Fresh Chilis Served with Sour-Vide Duck Egg Yolk, etc. There are also a variety of drinks that enrich the taste , including premium tea made with a special recipe from Singha Park Chiang Rai Province, cold-pressed juices, cold-pressed herbal juice, coffee, etc.
Waan Thai Restaurant is located at Thonglor Soi 9, open daily, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call 094-215-3945 or www.waanthai.com FB, IG: @waanthaidessert