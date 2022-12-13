"Waan Thai" Restaurant - Enriches the taste of Thai desserts, local ingredients served both savory and sweet plates

Recently, extending its success by opening "Waan Thai", which is a traditional Thai restaurant and Thai dessert that combines wisdom and authentic Thai taste through the concept of "Thai Cuisine, Thai Dessert" by selecting well-known ingredients from each region of Thailand such as Aromatic Coconuts from Ban Phaeo-Phetchaburi Province, Black Sticky Rice from the North, Brown Rice from the top of the mountain that contains Gaba and high nutritional value, etc. to create with a modern cuisine technique with a special recipe for both Thai food and desserts that are unique to the restaurant, which has been combined with a sophisticated process, delicate, and presented in a more modern international style.

For “Waan Thai” restaurant, there are savory and sweet dishes with authentic Thai tastes such as Waan Thai High Tea, Water Chestnut Ruby in Syrup with Coconut Milk Ice, Muskmelon Coconut Milk Soufflé, Thai Taro Custard Mille-Feuille, Crepe Suzette. However, the savory food menu includes: Homemade Pork Sausage with Steamed River Fish Mixed with Ground Roasted Served with Betel Leaves, Thai Rice Noodles with Vegetables Served with Sweet and Sour Coconut Milk Curry, Beef Curry with Roti, Boiled Duck Egg and Pork in Thai Gravy Stew, Sweet and Sour Crispy Rice Vermicelli Served with Grilled River Prawn, KULAO TAK BAI Dried Salted Fish Fried Rice with Fresh Chilis Served with Sour-Vide Duck Egg Yolk, etc. There are also a variety of drinks that enrich the taste , including premium tea made with a special recipe from Singha Park Chiang Rai Province, cold-pressed juices, cold-pressed herbal juice, coffee, etc.