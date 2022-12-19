Epic wins for BBDO in Asia and MENAP at the Epica this year, focusing on impact first

Provoking change is sometimes referred to as changing the way we approach change. "In a time when newspapers are dying, AnNahar with the help of Impact BBDO decided to show how important they are. It’s one of the most powerful pieces of work I've seen so far in 2022,” said Thasorn Boonyanate.

IMPACT BBDO brought home gold for this work dubbed “The Elections Edition”, a campaign that was directed at Lebanon's government claiming they couldn't hold elections due to ink and paper shortages. Driven by this, the local newspaper AnNahar and Impact BBDO created a campaign to donate ink and paper to the government's printing associate instead of using it to print their daily edition. To take a stand, the daily paper ceased publishing for the first time in its 88-year history. The powerful message of support spread like wildfire across the nation as citizens donated books, magazines, and paper to the government to secure the election.

Ali Rez, Chief Creative Officer IMPACT BBDO MENAP said “AnNahar truly believes in the impact purposeful work can have. They have consistently been incredibly courageous about using their newspaper to drive positive change in society - in this case, to protect Lebanese democracy. This campaign is the perfect example of how a traditional medium can be transformed into a highly integrated activation that is medium agnostic. In fact, the print medium for a newspaper in this case didn’t even exist.”

When it comes down to tackling serious health issues, Thailand has taken an unusually entertaining route. Responding to concerns raised by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation about the adverse effects of e-cigarettes on cognitive memory functions, with young Thais as the majority of users, BBDO Bangkok with lead Creative Head Thasorn Boonyanate wanted to approach this serious topic with a less serious tone.

The result? An entertaining animated mini-film called "The Experimental", featuring a brilliantly funny fuzzball, Sunny, in a Korean laboratory and Baifern, his girlfriend, discussing Sunny's e-cigarette addiction and its side effects. And for its approach, it won a Silver in the Public Interest – Health & Safety Online Film category.





“We were over the moon when we heard that we had won the Epica Award. Teens are crazy about e-cigarettes, but few are aware of the damage they actually pose. By adding a little humour, the video became a sharing hit, and even sparked the creation of memes among this young gen. Hopefully, more people will become aware of the effects of e-cigarettes. Thanks to Mum Films' legendary commercial director Suthon Petchsuwan for partnering with us on this work,” added Thasorn Boonyanate, Chief Creative Officer of BBDO Bangkok.

Commenting on ‘The Experimental,’ Ali Rez said that “Thailand has an amazing reputation of making brilliant comedy work, and this is yet another fantastic example of it. A serious topic tackled in a humorous manner with memorable storytelling, engaging characters, and superb craft: absolutely brilliant.”

Josy Paul added, “The Experimental’ is fully mental! It is humour on steroids! A brilliant mix of animation and live-action story, this highly entertaining film presents genuine medical advice with ‘Thai’ lightness and quirkiness.The Thai Health Promotion Foundation and BBDO Bangkok promotes good health in a fresh and compelling manner.”

You can find the full results of this year's winners at epica-awards.com.

