Marriott International expects to introduce more than 35 luxury hotels around the world in 2023

The Ritz-Carlton Leads Through Innovation While Pursuing Global Growth

Showcasing a new, contemporary aesthetic and the renowned brand’s legendary service, The Ritz-Carlton continues to lead through innovation as it thoughtfully grows its portfolio in the world’s most exciting destinations. In 2022, the iconic brand drove global buzz with debuts in New York’s NoMad neighborhood and in Amman, in addition to celebrating the launch of Evrima, the first yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. In the year ahead, the brand expects to open two new hotels in North America, including its first property in America’s Pacific Northwest region with The Ritz-Carlton, Portland, and The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie in Arizona’s coveted Scottsdale area. Set above the city skyline, The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne is slated to grow the brand’s footprint in Australia next year, while The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka is expected to deliver a new offering in the business district of this southwestern Japanese city. Ritz-Carlton Reserve anticipates expanding its exclusive portfolio in 2023 with Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve close to the historic Chinese valley of Jiuzhaigou and Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve located off the West Coast of Saudi Arabia and part of the country’s Red Sea project.



St. Regis Celebrates its Vanguard Spirit in Alluring New Destinations

St. Regis continues to solidify its position as a global luxury icon by bringing its vanguard spirit, signature glamor and celebrated rituals to some of the world’s most desired destinations. Highlighting a commitment to growing its resort portfolio, in 2023 the brand expects to debut The St. Regis Kanai Resort, an enchanting haven nestled in a 620-acre nature reserve along Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula with ocean views from every guestroom. In the year ahead St. Regis also anticipates expanding its footprint in North America with The St. Regis Chicago, an exquisite architectural marvel envisioned by Jeanne Gang Studio. The iconic brand is also slated to bring its acclaimed Butler Service and storied legacy to Belgrade and is expected to open its first two properties in Saudi Arabia by debuting a hotel in Riyadh and a resort located on its own private island within the Red Sea project. This past year also marked St. Regis openings in Qatar, India, Kuwait and Indonesia.



W Hotels Continues Pushing the Boundaries & Expanding to Iconic Destinations

In 2022, W Hotels introduced an evolved lens on its unassuming approach to luxury and is set to infuse subtle sophistication into each of its 67 hotels around the world. W pushes the boundaries of elevated design, regionally inspired programming and its iconic “Whatever / Whenever” service, which has been refined for the next generation of travelers. With the opening of W Algarve – atop the dramatic cliffs of Southern Portugal – and W Costa Navarino – located along the sandy shorelines of Greece – the brand debuted in two sought-after locales in 2022, providing a glimpse into W’s new vision. This year also brought further growth in the Middle East with the addition of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, rising 31 stories above the Arabian Gulf, and in Canada with the W Toronto, which nods to the city’s rich musical heritage with Canada’s first W Sound Suite – the brand’s signature recording studio experience – and celebrates Toronto’s storied art scene, diversity of culture and legacy of inclusivity. Looking ahead to 2023, W Hotels anticipates debuting in Prague, Budapest, Edinburgh, Sydney, Macau and Milan. Also slated for later next year, W New York – Union Square and W Hollywood are expected to emerge newly transformed, embodying the fully reimagined W experience.



EDITION’s Rapid Expansion Continues in Top Destinations

EDITION, a unique luxury collection of individualized hotels considered the next chapter in the lifestyle hotel story, expanded into Madrid and Tampa in 2022. Known for sophisticated design, a curated taste of the locale, and modern service, EDITION Hotels is rapidly expanding internationally in 2023 with new openings planned across several regions, including the brand’s first properties in Italy, Mexico and Southeast Asia. With 15 hotels currently in the global portfolio, EDITION is projected to grow its personal and intimate hospitality experience to 21 total destinations by the end of 2023, with expected openings next year to include Rome, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Tokyo, Ginza, Singapore, Jeddah and Doha.



The Luxury Collection Brings Transformational Experiences and Destination-Rooted Authenticity

The Luxury Collection’s growing ensemble of more 120 hotels around the world offer the promise of authentic experiences that are highly immersive and deeply reflective of the destination. In 2022, the brand showcased elevated palatial interiors and world-class epicurean delights in Madrid with the opening of Santo Mauro, brought luxurious coastal charm to the idyllic Greek island of Paros through Cosme, and made its debut in Australia with the opening of The Tasman in Hobart, a waterfront city steeped in rich history. With each hotel serving as a portal to the destination’s unique charms, The Luxury Collection anticipates debuting properties next year in enthralling locations that span the globe, including Turkey, Barbados, Japan, Mexico and Tbilisi, Georgia.



JW Marriott Celebrates Guests through Well-Being Experiences and Exceptional Service

Inspired by its legendary namesake and offering experiences that encourage guests to be fully present, JW Marriott caters to sophisticated, mindful travelers who seek a balance in mind, body and spirit. In 2022, the brand celebrated openings in captivating destinations including São Paulo, Changsha, Istanbul, Bangalore and Frankfurt, marking the brand’s debut in Germany. In the coming year, JW Marriott anticipates continuing to bring its distinct style of warm, authentic service to established and emerging destinations with planned openings from Madrid to Jeju Island, South Korea, and Dallas to Xi’an and Berlin. The brand is also slated to enter the luxury safari segment in 2023 with the expected opening of JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge in Kenya.