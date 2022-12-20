Centara Extends Management Agreement with Centara Pattaya Hotel and Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya
This exciting arrangement will see Centara managing these properties for another five years
Centara Hotels & Resorts has confirmed the signing of hotel management agreement extensions by Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts, Rony Fineman, owner of Centara Pattaya Hotel and Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya, and Lon Ballard, owner of Centara Pattaya Hotel, to continue managing these renowned properties in one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations for a period of five more years.
Located in the heart of central Pattaya, a short walk from shopping, restaurants and the famed Pattaya Beach, Centara Pattaya Hotel provides a haven of relaxation in the midst of all the action.
Guests have access to a sparkling outdoor pool, two bars, an all-day dining venue and a rejuvenating spa. With a variety of guest rooms, including family-friendly studios and spacious suites, and multifunctional meeting spaces, this hotel offers convenience and comfort during every stay.
Ideal for families and couples, Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya offers 79 tastefully designed and well-appointed rooms and suites, each with a furnished balcony overlooking the pool, complete with a swim-up bar, terrace, jacuzzi and children’s pool.
The hotel also features an all-day dining venue, a pool bar, the award-winning SPA Cenvaree and modern meeting spaces. Just minutes away from sprawling Pattaya Beach, this hotel’s central location means local attractions, shopping, food, golf and water sports are always within easy reach.
Both Centara Hotel Pattaya and Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya are only a 90-minute drive from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport.
Hotel airport pick-ups and transfers can be arranged through the hotel at the time of booking.