Centara Extends Management Agreement with Centara Pattaya Hotel and Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya

Centara Hotels & Resorts has confirmed the signing of hotel management agreement extensions by Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts, Rony Fineman, owner of Centara Pattaya Hotel and Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya, and Lon Ballard, owner of Centara Pattaya Hotel, to continue managing these renowned properties in one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations for a period of five more years.

Located in the heart of central Pattaya, a short walk from shopping, restaurants and the famed Pattaya Beach, Centara Pattaya Hotel provides a haven of relaxation in the midst of all the action.

Guests have access to a sparkling outdoor pool, two bars, an all-day dining venue and a rejuvenating spa. With a variety of guest rooms, including family-friendly studios and spacious suites, and multifunctional meeting spaces, this hotel offers convenience and comfort during every stay.