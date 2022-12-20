Pi Securities welcomes their new CEO, Bob Wouters - ready to unlock Pi’s potential and drive the digital transformation

Bob is a seasoned transformation leader in financial services with a strong track record of building and growing companies. He joins Pi Financial from bolttech and FWD Insurance where he was CEO of its non-life insurance company in Thailand and as country manager also responsible for Bolttech’s Thai digital insurance broker and device protection business.

Bob has over a decade of experience in the Thai market where he initially helped divesting ING Life’s operations to FWD. His experience in transforming, digitalizing and growing companies in the Thai market provides him with the background needed to guide Pi Financial through the rapidly changing landscape of securities brokerage.

“I am excited to join the team at Pi and help capture the lead in the digital disruption that has started in the Thai securities brokerage space. In leveraging Pi’s strong technical and commercial capabilities to our newly developed digital platform I believe we can provide superior support to our existing customers and win a new generation of investors.

We will continue to invest in our traditional business and aim to grow that part through “digital with a human touch” by minimizing paperwork our customers and advisors can truly focus on the opportunities in the market – both in Thailand and globally.

We are unlocking the potential of the company through our people so our “Pi Application” and platform will help grow financial inclusivity in Thailand by bringing attractive products and new ways of trading and investing,” Bob said.

