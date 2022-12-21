TISTR in talk with Sydney University’s Plant Breeding Institute for agricultural technology collaboration

The delegations from TISTR and MHESI visited Australia and discussed with Plant Breeding Institute, an organization under the University of Sydney together with the Rust Project Research Team joined, to exchange and learn the Research and Development in Agricultural Technology, especially Crops and Ornamental Plants, as well as the future collaboration between both organizations.

The Thai delegations was led by Dr. Chutima Eamchotchawalit—Governor of Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR), along with Dr. Rochana Tangkoonboribun—Director of Expert Centre of Innovative Agriculture (InnoAg). Led by Prof. Richard Trethowan—Director of the Plant Breeding Institute, the University of Sydney, there was also Prof. Robert Park—Research Team Leader of Rust Project—joined the meeting.

The meeting was started by Dr. Rochana Tangkoonboribun—Director of Expert Centre of Innovative Agriculture (InnoAg) with a presentation of the overall operation of the Expert Centre, and the introduction to the Malaiwittayasatan (Malai Academy) Project. After that Prof. Robert Park—Research Team Leader presented the Rust Research Project of the Institute which has been being operated for more than 100 years. The institute discovery includes more than 15 diseases from Wheat. To prevent the diseases from spreading onto other commercial plants, the institute was relocated to Sydney because the city is not a significant agricultural area of Australia. The institute is proud of Dr. Sanjaya Rajaram—a researcher of the institute who received a world’s honored award, the World Food Prize.