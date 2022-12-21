Grande celebrations with spectacular Christmas & New Year’s Eve feasts at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit
Gather your family and friends for unforgettable end-of-year dining experiences in the heart of Sukhumvit, including bountiful buffets, dazzling dinners and even a choice of interactive evenings – Dine in the Dark and Le Petit Chef.
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit , the iconic Luxury Collection Hotel in the heart of Bangkok, is inviting guests and local residents to celebrate a sparkling festive season in the heart of the city, with a series of spectacular dining experiences for Christmas and New Year.
The fun starts on 24 th December with a glamorous Christmas Eve Seafood Buffet Dinner with Santa visit at Rossini’s & The Living Room, a memorable meal featuring a series of premium ingredients, all cooked to perfection (18:30 – 22:30 hrs).
The Christmas Eve Buffet Lunch at Orchid Café is a fun-filled feast with all your festive favourites (12:00 – 15:00 hrs.)
Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner showcasing a sublime selection of fresh seafood and much more, with Santa visit (18:00 – 22:30 hrs.).
Then on 25 th December, mark the most magical day of the year with our Christmas Jazzy Brunch at Rossini’s & The Living Room with Santa visit featuring a full range of delicacies accompanied by a live jazz band led by Athalie de Koning (12:00 – 15:00 hrs.) or Christmas Seafood Buffet with Santa visit at the Orchid Café which treats diners to fresh produce from the world’s seas and oceans (12:00 – 15:00 and 18:00 – 22:30 hrs.).
For families who spent Christmas day in the comfort of their own homes, Boxing Day on 26 th December can be the best time to come together and raise a glass with friends.
Boxing Day Buffet Lunch at Orchid Café is an amazing afternoon with a wide range of local and international ingredients skillfully
crafted by our expert chefs (12:00 – 15:00 hrs.), and Boxing Day Buffet Dinner at Orchid Café lets guests savour sumptuous ingredients, including the finest fruits de mer (18:00 – 22:30 hrs.).
As the clock ticks down to the New Year, on 30 th December, Orchid Café is inviting diners to its outstanding International Buffet Lunch, with an enticing array of dishes and delicacies from around the
world (12:00 – 15:00 hrs.) and Grande Seafood Buffet Dinner, featuring a stunning selection of shellfish, such as oysters, river prawns, local crabs, rock lobsters and more (18:00 – 22:30 hrs.).
Then on the final day of the year on 31 st December celebrate in style with a choice of dazzling dining experiences at Orchid Café, New Year’s Eve International Buffet Lunch is ideal for family gatherings on the last day of the year (12:00 – 15:00 hrs.).
As the sun sets, New Year’s Eve International Buffet Dinner at Orchid Café is a joyous culinary occasion for all ages (18:00 – 22:30 hrs.), and the New Year’s Eve Six-Course Set Menu at Rossini’s is perfect for couples seeking an unforgettable end to 2022 (18:00 –
23:00 hrs.) or The Grande Jazzy New Year’s Eve at the Living Room is accompanied by a soothing piano solo and includes free-flow drinks to get the party started (20:00 hrs. onwards).
At the new-look BARSU, a Festive Combo Sharing Platter is a
great way to ring in the New Year in the heart of Bangkok (17:00 – 2:00 hrs.).
Finally, to kickstart 2023 in the best possible way on 1 st January, Sunday Jazzy Brunch at Rossini’s & The Living Room is an extravaganza of seafood on ice, live cooking stations, carved meats, sushi & sashimi, Thai flavours and much more (12:00 – 15:00 hrs.).
For a truly unforgettable get-together, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit is also inviting local families, groups of friends and business colleagues to join two amazing multi-sensory dining experiences: Dine in the Dark and Le Petit Chef!
Dine in the Dark is a surprise four-course set menu and a glass of bubbly served in a pitch-black restaurant.
Staged at BARSU, this socially responsible concept is designed to shine a light on the lives of blind and partially sighted people, and part of the price is donated to the Foundation for the Blind in
Thailand. Available on 24 th – 26 th, 30 th – 31 st December (18:00 – 22:00 hrs.).
Le Petit Chef features a mouth-watering fine-dining menu brought to life by 3-D projection mapping technology, as the world’s smallest chef sprinkles his magic on each dish! Available on 24 th – 26 th,
30 th – 31 st December (19:00 – 21:00 hrs.) and 1 st January (12:00 – 14:00 hrs.).
So, whether you’re seeking a stylish seasonal soirée or a grand gathering to end 2022 on a high, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit will create memories that last a lifetime. Whichever dining experience you choose.