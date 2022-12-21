Grande celebrations with spectacular Christmas & New Year’s Eve feasts at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit , the iconic Luxury Collection Hotel in the heart of Bangkok, is inviting guests and local residents to celebrate a sparkling festive season in the heart of the city, with a series of spectacular dining experiences for Christmas and New Year.

The fun starts on 24 th December with a glamorous Christmas Eve Seafood Buffet Dinner with Santa visit at Rossini’s & The Living Room, a memorable meal featuring a series of premium ingredients, all cooked to perfection (18:30 – 22:30 hrs).

The Christmas Eve Buffet Lunch at Orchid Café is a fun-filled feast with all your festive favourites (12:00 – 15:00 hrs.)

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner showcasing a sublime selection of fresh seafood and much more, with Santa visit (18:00 – 22:30 hrs.).

Then on 25 th December, mark the most magical day of the year with our Christmas Jazzy Brunch at Rossini’s & The Living Room with Santa visit featuring a full range of delicacies accompanied by a live jazz band led by Athalie de Koning (12:00 – 15:00 hrs.) or Christmas Seafood Buffet with Santa visit at the Orchid Café which treats diners to fresh produce from the world’s seas and oceans (12:00 – 15:00 and 18:00 – 22:30 hrs.).

For families who spent Christmas day in the comfort of their own homes, Boxing Day on 26 th December can be the best time to come together and raise a glass with friends.