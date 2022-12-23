Thailand leads the way at the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022
The Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022 celebrated a diverse collection of real estate developers, projects and agents with more than 45 winners from across the region honored. Leading Thai developers Supalai and MQDC were among those recognized this year.
This was the first time since 2019 that the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards were held fully in person with winners hailing from seven different countries. Nearly 300 property leaders were in attendance for the biggest night in Southeast Asia real estate which took place at Four Seasons Bangkok on December 15.
“Competition both domestically and regionally has seen the quality of Southeast Asia real estate improve greatly over the past few years. From urban condominiums to beachfront villas, property seekers expect the best and the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022 winners deliver in that regard,” Adam Sutcliffe, Dot Property Director, Events and International Markets, states. “However, the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022 was much more than a celebration of winners. It was an opportunity for us all to finally be together in one place, share stories and reconnect after three long years.”
It was a night to remember for many Thailand-based developers. Best Sea View Pool Villa was presented to Supalai Scenic Bay Pool Villa from Supalai while the outstanding Hyde Heritage Thonglor from Grand Star Company was presented with the award for Best Luxury Condominium.
“We are extremely proud that Supalai Scenic Bay Pool Villa has won Best Sea View Pool Villa at the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022. We’ve worked hard to create a world class destination and winning shows our villas are unrivaled in Southeast Asia,” Khun Prateep Tangmatitham, Supalai Public Company Limited CEO, said.
SM Development Corporation (SMDC) from the Philippines won Developer of The Year Southeast Asia 2022, the top honor in addition to the Special Recognition Award for Corporate Social Responsibility while its Sail Residences and Gold City projects were also recognized.
Elsewhere at the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022, Vietnamese firm DOJI Land, RLC Residences from the Philippines and Malaysia’s Sime Darby also took home honors.
Developer of The Year Southeast Asia 2022
SM Development Corporation (SMDC) (The Philippines)
Southeast Asia People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year 2022
Sunshine Sky City from Sunshine Homes (Vietnam)
Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022 developer winners
Developer honorees at the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022 displayed excellence in their respective categories through hard work, resiliency and ingenuity. In Thailand, Botanica Luxury, a respected Phuket villa developer, took home two awards while DOJI LAND in Vietnam made an impressive breakthrough this year.
Best Community Lifestyle Developer - Nichada Group (Thailand)
Best Breakthrough Developer - DOJI LAND (Vietnam)
Best Resort Lifestyle Developer - Andaman Riviera Construction Co., Ltd (Thailand)
Best Luxury Developer - Sunshine Homes (Vietnam)
Best Developer Investment Villas - Botanica Luxury Phuket Co.,Ltd. (Thailand)
Best Luxury Villa Developer - Pearl Island Property Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
Best Developer Villa Architectural Design - Botanica Luxury Phuket Co.,Ltd. (Thailand)
Best Retail Developer - Sunway Malaysia (Malaysia)
Best Leisure Developer - Sun World (Vietnam)
Best Township Developer - Phu My Hung Development Corporation (Vietnam)
Best Sustainable Township Developer - Sime Darby (Malaysia)
Best High Rise Developer - Intiland (Indonesia)
Best Mixed-Use Developer - Prince Real Estate Holdings (Cambodia)
Best Developer Sustainable Villa Design - Tampah Hills (Indonesia)
Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022 project winners
Projects of all shapes and sizes were recognized at the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022. High-rise condominiums, such as Hyde Heritage Thonglor from Grand Star Company Limited, are changing urban living for the better while destination developments, like Supalai Scenic Bay Pool Villa from Supalai, capture the hearts and minds of those wanting a residence in paradise.
Best Luxury Condominium - Hyde Heritage Thonglor from Grand Star Company Limited (Thailand)
Best Sea View Pool Villa - Supalai Scenic Bay Pool Villa from Supalai Public Company Limited (Thailand)
Best Mixed Use Development - Gold City from SM Development Corporation (SMDC) (The Philippines)
Best Ultra Luxury Residences Bangkok - Dusit Residences from Vimarn Suriya (Thailand)
Best Lifestyle Condominium Development - The Piazza at The Grand Citygate Davao from Grand Land Inc. (The Philippines)
Best Ultra Luxury Housing Development - Nichada Onyx from Nichada Group (Thailand)
Best New Launch Villa Development - Asherah Villas from Thai Molman Realestate Co.,Ltd. (Thailand)
Best Beachfront Resort and Residences - Sunshine Beach Resort and Residences from T.H. Group Phuket Co., Ltd (Thailand)
Best Luxury Township Development - Empire City Thu Thiem from Keppel Land Vietnam (Vietnam)
Best High End Condominium Development - One9Five Asoke-Rama9 from TC Development (Thailand)
Best Iconic Urban Development - 57 Promenade from Intiland (Indonesia)
Best Luxury Mixed Use Development - Royal Platinum from Hong Leai Huat Group (Cambodia)
Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022 design, innovation and sustainability winners
Southeast Asia has taken on a leading role when it comes to design, innovation and sustainability in real estate. Winners in these categories have shown an ability to think differently while elevating existing standards. Sierra Valley Gardens from RLC Residences in the Philippines and The Aspen Tree from Magnolia Quality Development Corporation in Thailand were among the notable projects to be honored.
Best Condominium Architectural Design - Sail Residences from SM Development Corporation (SMDC) (The Philippines)
Best Sustainable Development - Sierra Valley Gardens from RLC Residences (The Philippines)
Best Luxury Villa Interior Design - NILA Residences from Mirah Development (Indonesia)
Best Holistic Care Residences - The Aspen Tree from Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (Thailand)
Best Landscape Architectural Design - Vine Residences from SM Development Corporation (SMDC) (The Philippines)
Best Green Development - Botanica Forestique from Botanica Luxury Phuket Co.,Ltd. (Thailand)
Best Ultraluxury Condo Architectural Design - One Pearl Bank from CapitaLand (Singapore)
Best Multigenerational Living Township - City of Elmina from Sime Darby (Malaysia)
Best Smart City - Gamuda Cove from Gamuda Land (Malaysia)
Best Luxury Interior Design - 8 Conlay from KSK Land (Malaysia)
Best Serviced Office Provider - Regus – Part of IWG (Southeast Asia)
Special Recognition Award for Corporate Social Responsibility
SM Development Corporation (SMDC) (The Philippines)
Special Recognition Award for Regenerative Design
Selo Group (Singapore)
Southeast Asia’s Best Real Estate Agencies 2022
The work of real estate agencies in the region is vital to healthy markets. These firms ensure everyone can find their ideal home, holiday residence or investment. A total of five companies were named as Southeast Asia’s Best Real Estate Agencies 2022.
Bridge Estate
Prime Global Asset Co., Ltd.
Sunway Estates
Asher Property
RE/MAX Island Real Estate
CENLAND
“The performance of Thai developers, projects and real estate agencies at the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022 was truly impressive,” Sutcliffe added. “A special mention must go to the work of developers in Phuket, such as Botanica Luxury and Pearl Island Properties who are behind Anchan Villas. Their ability to understand the local market and buyer preferences and then deliver exceptional residences has cemented their place among the region’s top homebuilders.”
The Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022 would like to thank Savills and their CEO Robert Collins for serving as official Awards Consultants. A special mention also goes to official venue partner Four Seasons Bangkok and VIP Transportation provider Mercedes-Benz Primus Autohaus for their continued support.