Thailand leads the way at the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022

This was the first time since 2019 that the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards were held fully in person with winners hailing from seven different countries. Nearly 300 property leaders were in attendance for the biggest night in Southeast Asia real estate which took place at Four Seasons Bangkok on December 15.

“Competition both domestically and regionally has seen the quality of Southeast Asia real estate improve greatly over the past few years. From urban condominiums to beachfront villas, property seekers expect the best and the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022 winners deliver in that regard,” Adam Sutcliffe, Dot Property Director, Events and International Markets, states. “However, the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022 was much more than a celebration of winners. It was an opportunity for us all to finally be together in one place, share stories and reconnect after three long years.”

It was a night to remember for many Thailand-based developers. Best Sea View Pool Villa was presented to Supalai Scenic Bay Pool Villa from Supalai while the outstanding Hyde Heritage Thonglor from Grand Star Company was presented with the award for Best Luxury Condominium.

“We are extremely proud that Supalai Scenic Bay Pool Villa has won Best Sea View Pool Villa at the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022. We’ve worked hard to create a world class destination and winning shows our villas are unrivaled in Southeast Asia,” Khun Prateep Tangmatitham, Supalai Public Company Limited CEO, said.