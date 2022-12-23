Rolex Day-Date: The watch that defined a generation
A deep look into one of Rolex’s most iconic timepieces
Dubbed “the President’s Watch” by enthusiasts and the general media, the Rolex Day-Date has earned a rightful place among the most significant watches of our time.
And while most will recognize the Day-Date by its all-gold models, this invaluable timepiece represents so much more than just opulence, class, and sophistication.
So in celebration of the historic Rolex Day-Date, let’s explore its true origins, to find out what sets it apart from other models, and how it still remains timelessly iconic through almost seven decades since its first launch.
Innovating since 1956
Upon its first release in 1956—the same year that late rock icon and Rolex-owner Elvis Presley entered the United States’ music charts for the first time—the Rolex Day-Date immediately made history.
It was the first calendar wristwatch to indicate the day of the week, spelled out in full on its dial. This was considered by many as an incredible achievement of technical prowess at the time of its inception.
Furthermore, since its creation, the Day-Date has only been made from precious metals, which include 18-carat yellow, white, or Everose gold—Rolex’s very own version of rose gold—or 950 platinum.
One of the most prominent features of the timepiece is its ability to display the day of the week in the buyer’s language of choice. Buyers can currently select from 26 languages in total, including English, Dutch, Spanish, Moroccan, Indonesian, and Italian, to name a few.
Additionally, the Day-Date’s Oyster case means it is completely waterproof up to a depth of 100 meters, or 330 feet underwater. These features are found in both size varieties of the timepiece; As of 2020, the Day-Date only comes in 36 mm and 40 mm sizes.
Identity and Purpose
The Day-Date was born out of Rolex’s never-ending desire for more. In 1945, the watchmaker had just released the Datejust, which was its first watch to display the date at the 3 o’clock mark. And although it has become a legend in its own right, the Datejust is considered the predecessor of the Day-Date.
Rolex needed to innovate beyond the successes of the Datejust, with a more opulent, undeniably-luxurious option for its buyers. The birth of the Day-Date in the mid-50s was exactly that: the introduction of the brand’s new flagship model for years to come.
And it’s no surprise why this special timepiece has earned its reputation as “the President’s Watch,” as it has found its way around the wrists of the world’s most popular people. Let’s take a look at some of the most noteworthy individuals who are known for owning and wearing Day-Dates:
A true “President’s Watch”
The Day-Date has been proudly presented on the wrists of several US presidents, most notably Lyndon B. Johnson, who wore his model so frequently that it became synonymous with his time in the Oval Office. Other US presidents who have worn the Day-Date include Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and Ronald Reagan.
Outside of the Office, you'll find the Day-Date on the wrists of globally-known athletes and celebrities. These include NBA icon Michael Jordan, the late James Gandolfini—also known as Tony Soprano from The Sopranos, and even the Dalai Lama himself.
Some might say the Rolex Day-Date is just one material object among an ocean of others that are simply flaunted among the rich.
But the invaluable timepiece’s popularity among the affluent and powerful comes as no coincidence. The Day-Date was purposely designed for leaders, and it is precisely because of Rolex’s ambition that it continues to be worn by them, over 60 years since it was first introduced to the public.
Time Midas is an official retailer of Rolex watches in Bangkok. For more information about available Day-Date models and more, visit its official website and buy Rolex Day-Date here.