Rolex Day-Date: The watch that defined a generation

Dubbed “the President’s Watch” by enthusiasts and the general media, the Rolex Day-Date has earned a rightful place among the most significant watches of our time.

And while most will recognize the Day-Date by its all-gold models, this invaluable timepiece represents so much more than just opulence, class, and sophistication.

So in celebration of the historic Rolex Day-Date, let’s explore its true origins, to find out what sets it apart from other models, and how it still remains timelessly iconic through almost seven decades since its first launch.



Innovating since 1956

Upon its first release in 1956—the same year that late rock icon and Rolex-owner Elvis Presley entered the United States’ music charts for the first time—the Rolex Day-Date immediately made history.

It was the first calendar wristwatch to indicate the day of the week, spelled out in full on its dial. This was considered by many as an incredible achievement of technical prowess at the time of its inception.

Furthermore, since its creation, the Day-Date has only been made from precious metals, which include 18-carat yellow, white, or Everose gold—Rolex’s very own version of rose gold—or 950 platinum.

One of the most prominent features of the timepiece is its ability to display the day of the week in the buyer’s language of choice. Buyers can currently select from 26 languages in total, including English, Dutch, Spanish, Moroccan, Indonesian, and Italian, to name a few.

Additionally, the Day-Date’s Oyster case means it is completely waterproof up to a depth of 100 meters, or 330 feet underwater. These features are found in both size varieties of the timepiece; As of 2020, the Day-Date only comes in 36 mm and 40 mm sizes.